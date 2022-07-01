Kenosha set for Fourth of July weekend featuring events, entertainment for entire family

Things were set up and ready for the crowds Friday as the City of Kenosha kicks off a long Fourth of July weekend packed with events and entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

Throughout the weekend, the Rainbow Valley Carnival will be up and running, featuring a variety of rides located between 54th Street and 55th Street west of Sixth Avenue.

Music and entertainment will commence Saturday, with a full lineup of performances continuing through Monday.

Downtown in the HarborPark area, the festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with the Dock Dogs pier-jumping contests and vendors. Dogs are encouraged by their owners to jump off a dock and into a swimming pool to fetch their favorite toys. The Dock Dogs registration and practice starts at 4 p.m. on July 2, 3 p.m. on July 3 and 11 a.m. on July 4, with performances starting an hour later each day. All dogs are welcome to take part.

The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Celebrate America is open 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., are open Saturday through Monday. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m. On July 4, both museums will be open 1 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday the Civil War Museum is hosting a free concert starting at 1 p.m. The Harmony Cornet Band uses instruments that date from 1860 to 1910 to “re-create the sounds of our priceless 19th century heritage,” museum officials said. Band members dress in period clothing and perform museum from that time period. The concert will be outside the museum; moving inside if the weather is bad.

The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts Sunday morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. Sunday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The parade follows a new route, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.”

“We’re looking forward to having the parade again this year,” said Kris Kochman, the community relations liaison for the city.

The Navy Band Great Lakes will lead this year’s parade, which will feature 11 floats competing for ribbons and the “Best in Show” trophy.

“It’s good to have our bands back,” Kochman said.

On Monday, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, starting at 4 p.m. Live music at the Pennoyer Park band shell continues at 7 p.m. with Yesterday’s Children, leading up to the fireworks show. The City of Kenosha’s fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown, starting at 9:30 p.m.

“I encourage everyone to come out to celebrate Independence Day,” Kochman said.

