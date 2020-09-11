Kenosha sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Kenosha has set hours of trick-or-treat for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, continuing its policy of having trick-or-treat on Halloween Day.

Households interested in giving away treats should indicate their interest by turning on a light on their porch or in the front yard, the city said in a news release. People should maintain social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following safety tips for trick-or-treat:

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.

Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.

Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.

For more safety tips from the CDC visit: https://www.cdc.gov/family/halloween/index.htm

