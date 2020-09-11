 Skip to main content
Kenosha sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween
Kenosha sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween

  • Updated
DOWNTOWN 6TH AVENUE TRICK OR TREAT: A FAMILY TREAT

A family treat. Jeff and Kimberly Dvorak trick-or-treat on Sixth Avenue with their daughter and friend and dogs

 Brian Passino

The City of Kenosha has set hours of trick-or-treat for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, continuing its policy of having trick-or-treat on Halloween Day. 

Households interested in giving away treats should indicate their interest by turning on a light on their porch or in the front yard, the city said in a news release. People should maintain social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following safety tips for trick-or-treat:

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.

Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.

Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.

For more safety tips from the CDC visit: https://www.cdc.gov/family/halloween/index.htm

