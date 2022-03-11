Kenosha Sex Offender Residency Board votes to allow man to reside near middle school despite objections

The Kenosha Sex Offender Residency Board, in a decision decried by residents who spoke against it, authorized an exemption to the city's restrictions to allow a registered offender to live near a middle school.

The board voted unanimously Thursday evening to allow Ronald W. Jackson to reside in the 7900 block of 46th Avenue. The board made up of Veronica King and Lester Wright met in closed session before reaching their decision.

Roughly a dozen concerned residents attended the meeting to voice their opposition to the exemption. Many said the home is too close to Lance Middle School, 4515 80th St.

Among those who spoke against the exemption was Ald. Daniel Prozanski, who represents the area.

"These types of issues have come up over my 14 years and in this case I feel strongly in opposition to allowing the exemption at this point," Prozanski said. "The neighbors have contacted me through emails, through phone calls."

Prozanski said area residents "overwhelmingly" wanted the exemption denied.

"There are 900 students that go to Lance," he said. "I just think that this exemption with the number of children and families in this neighborhood, this close to the school is not appropriate."

Area resident George Manesis also spoke against the exemption.

"We have a number of children that live in the neighborhood," he said. "I feel very uncomfortable about the situation. I think it would be to the best interest of the neighborhood to find a different residence to live in in terms of the issues that we're talking about."

Jackson told the board he has been on the registry for about 12 years. Initially convicted in Ohio, he was sentenced to a correctional facility for 10 days and three years probation. He said he's required to be on the registry for the next three years.

Jackson said he and his wife moved to Kenosha because she got a job in the surrounding area. In the last 12 years, Jackson said he's moved six to eight times in three different states.

"I was convicted of a misdemeanor, but I'm still on the same registration as guys and women that have committed much more heinous sexual crimes," he said.

Wright said the board voted for the exemption because "the law the way it is written in Kenosha is unconstitutional unless they allow exemptions."

Prozanski said he was deeply unhappy with the board's decision after the meeting. Many of the parents said they were shocked by the board's ruling.

