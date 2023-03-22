The Kenosha Sheriff's Department released bodycam footage of a bird rescue from Tuesday afternoon in the Village of Somers.

Deputy Korin Bourdo was patrolling the Village of Somers at about 3:50 p.m. when she noticed a motorist in the middle of the eastbound lanes of 38th Street near Brumback Boulevard attempting to catch an injured hawk.

The hawk had reportedly flown into the man's vehicle, breaking one of its wings. The man was able to pick up the hawk and, with Bourdo's assistance, wrap it into a blanket and secure it in a drawstring bag.

The hawk appeared to remain calm throughout the incident and was transported to the Kenosha Public Safety Building where it was picked up by a member of the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital.

Once healed and rehabilitated, the hawk will be rereleased to the wild.