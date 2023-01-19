Kenosha Sheriff's Department holds promotion and awards ceremony

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department celebrated a multitude of individuals, both within the force and the community for their efforts, acts of heroism and promotions on Thursday.

Members of the community, along with KSD law enforcement officers, were presented awards at the ceremony.

"I just want to take this chance to thank everyone who works in the sheriff's office and the amazing families that support them, because you give too," said Sheriff David Zoerner. "Thank you all very much. Thank you for an outstanding command staff... I feel as though I am always blessed because I just work with these folks and I know they're going to make me look good."

Sheriff's Award recipients included Melinda Kenik, Macon Thompson and Ronald Meigs.

Certificate of Merit recipients included Lt. Ken Urquhart and Deputy Maxwell Isaac.

Lifesaving Award recipients included Deputy Tyler Brady, Deputy Joshua Wilson, Deputy Ben Dorval, Deputy Kelsey Schwuchow, Deputy Kyle Bissonnette, Corporal Matthew Rairie and Detention Service Officer William Wilks.

Corrections Professionals of the Year included Wilks, Corrections Officer Daniel Lahare and Admissions Release Special Denise Bell.

The department promoted 16 members during the ceremony at the Madrigrano Conference Center at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.

Capt. Justin Miller was promoted to chief deputy.

Lt. Eric Klinkhammer and Lt. Steve Beranis were promoted to captain.

Sergeants Ryan Markowski and Chase Forster were promoted to lieutenant.

Deputies Andrea Mehring, Colin Coultrip and Shawn Beckstrom were promoted to sergeant.

Deputies Michael Colaluca, Adam Barnard, Ronald Eckert, Allison George and Nicholas Moro were promoted to detective.

Corrections Officer James Walker was promoted to corrections corporal.

Chief Cook Shannon Filer was promoted to food services manager, and Cook Sara Brown was promoted to chief cook.

"Thank you. Thank all of you for what you do every single day," Zoerner. said. "Promotions are very difficult to obtain. They are sought after by everyone."

In photos: Dozens of area first responders train in ice rescues on Eagle Lake Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12 Ice rescue practice | Saturday, Feb. 12