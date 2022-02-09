Kenosha Sheriff's Department satellite patrol office part of $1.9 million County Center renovation

BRISTOL — A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department satellite office is included as part of a $1.9 million renovation project at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol. The project will also create space for backup joint dispatch and emergency operation centers.

The scope of the project was reviewed at the Public Works and Facilities Committee this week, after perceived misinformation about the project was shared during a recent County Executive candidate forum.

Ray Arbet, director of public works, said the primary goal is to better use available space at the building, which is centrally located within the county.

The KSD satellite office will be located in the former University of Wisconsin-Extension suite. The UW-Extension staff has worked out of the Planning and Development suite for two years, creating room on the first floor for another use.

“We’ve been trying to do something like this ever since I got into office 20 year ago,” Sheriff David Beth said.

Beth also said the renovation will allow the Sheriff's Department patrol division to meet at a more central location for roll call at the start of each shift.

Currently, deputies who cover the far western parts of the county must start their shift in the city.

“Now they will be within a few miles of their districts, and we’ll be able to service all of Kenosha County much quicker,” Beth said. “We’re thrilled this is finally happening.”

Arbet said the former UW-Extension suite is also large enough to house a more appropriately-sized and equipped backup dispatch center.

“We’re going to enlarge that and enhance that so it really becomes a fully functional backup dispatch center,” Arbet said.

Secure election storage

The $1.9 million also includes renovating space for secure election storage that includes room to manage election equipment.

“The existing space was not specifically designed for a lot of the functions that are part of election processes,” Arbet said. “We’ll actually create space intentional for that purpose.”

Lastly, the project includes $185,000 for the purchase and installation of an elevator.

“There’s about 2,200 square feet of finished office space in this building,” Arbet said of the second floor. “It just hasn’t been accessible.”

If you include the unfished space, the center contains 3,400 square feet total.

Arbet said the goal is to create a backup Emergency Operations Center and a multi-purpose room on the second floor.

“It’s a pretty darn good investment for what it’s going to bring to the center of the county,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0