Kenosha shops clean up in aftermath of protest, small riots

As she surveyed the outside of her Kenosha business Monday morning, including the board placed where the side windows of the building used to be, Catalina Vazquez was thankful for one thing: Nothing was taken.
Vazquez, owner of San Luis Grocery, 1824 52nd St., stated that surveillance video from the business showed one group of violent protesters pick up rocks or tile from the sidewalk outside of the business and hurl them towards the window.
However, before anything was taken, nonviolent protesters stepped in to stop it.
“Nothing was taken,” Vazquez said. “We were so lucky that there were a lot of Hispanics in the crowd, and as soon as they started breaking the windows, they jumped in right away and told them, ‘Not San Luis,’ because we got it on video. I think somebody was livestreaming on Facebook, so they jumped in right away and they didn’t let them do any more damage.
“They stood right here, and they stopped them.”
The inside of the business had been scattered with small items when the windows were broken; however, no employees were there at the time the windows were shattered, and no one was injured.
Vazquez stated that she may leave the boards on the business’ windows until she is sure that the fervor has passed.
Further north in the city, Manny’s Liquor, 2121 45th St., found itself in a similar situation. Monday morning wooden boards stood in the place where the glass of the left-side door of the main entrance had been before it was shattered Sunday night.
According to an employee of the business, who spoke through a slit in the boards, the window had been smashed late in the night; however, as with San Luis, nothing from the business was taken.
A video posted on Facebook Sunday night purportedly shows someone protecting Manny’s Liquor against potential looters Sunday night.
Soon’s Sushi Cafe, which was shut down due to a fire last year, was reported by scanner traffic to have been set on fire Sunday night. Monday morning the business sat boarded up, with some broken glass on the ground in front of its doorway.
However, City Kicks, 2216 Roosevelt Rd., was the hardest hit concerning any looting, according to a Facebook Live video posted Sunday night.
In the video, a group of looters can be seen rushing into the business through broken windows and running out with various items.
Monday morning, the broken windows had been boarded up, the mangled plexiglass that used to sit in them now lying on the side of the road as motorists passed by and stared.
