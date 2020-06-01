Kenosha shops clean up in aftermath of protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As she surveyed the outside of her Kenosha business Monday morning, including the board placed where the side windows of the building used to be, Catalina Vazquez was thankful for one thing: Nothing was taken.

Vazquez, owner of San Luis Grocery, 1824 52nd St., stated that surveillance video from the business showed one group of protesters pick up rocks or tile from the sidewalk outside of the business and hurl them towards the window.

However, before anything was taken, other protesters stepped in to stop it.

"Nothing was taken," Vazquez said. "We were so lucky that there were a lot of Hispanics in the crowd, and as soon as they started breaking the windows, they jumped in right away and told them, 'Not San Luis,' because we got it on video. I think somebody was livestreaming on Facebook, so they jumped in right away and they didn't let them do any more damage.

"They stood right here, and they stopped them."

The inside of the business had been scattered with small items when the windows were broken; however, no employees were there at the time the windows were shattered, and no one was injured.

Vazquez stated that she may leave the boards on the business' windows until she is sure that the fervor has passed.