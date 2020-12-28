Kenosha should be spared brunt of heavy snow hitting state this week

What could be the biggest snowstorm of the season for some locations is headed for Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, according to forecasters.
South-central and southwest Wisconsin are expected to see the most snow and are under a winter storm watch from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.
Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches are possible, which could exceed the 6.4 inches measured in Madison in the the storm Dec. 11-12.
The Weather Service said there’s a 100% chance that Madison will get 4 inches and an 80% chance Madison will get 6 inches. In contrast, Milwaukee has just a 25% chance and Kenosha just a 2% chance for 6 inches, though they have 92% and 66% chances, respectively, for 4 inches.
Freezing drizzle could follow as the snow exits to the east on Wednesday, adding to the likely travel troubles, Weather Service lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said
Elsewhere, the storm could dump 5-10 inches in far southwest Wisconsin, 3-7 inches in La Crosse, 3-5 inches in Eau Claire, around 5 inches in Green Bay, 2-4 inches in Racine, and 3-5 inches in Janesville.
The storm system will track through southern portions of the western U.S., bringing the first chance for more than a tenth of an inch of rain to Southern California since early November, then spread snow to the Rocky Mountains through Monday night, before moving out over the Plains into the center of the country on Tuesday, AccuWeather said.
As the storm strengthens, it will draw in moisture and mild air from the Gulf of Mexico, which will fuel areas of heavier precipitation into the middle of the week. In the north, that will mean snow and also ice, which may total quarter-inch or more across southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, northern Missouri and southern Iowa, AccuWeather said.
