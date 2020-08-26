Kenosha Social Security office is relocating

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Social Security office will relocate to a new office location at 3915 30th Ave. on Monday.

Business operations at 5624 6th Ave.will end at close of business Friday.

Social Security employees continue to work remotely to provide the vital services the public relies on through online services and phone services, and offices are not able to accept in-person visitors at this time, except by appointment for dire need situations, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus for more information about services during the pandemic.

Most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Through their personal my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.