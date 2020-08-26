Kenosha Social Security office is relocating

The Kenosha Social Security office will relocate to a new office location at 3915 30th Ave. on Monday.
Business operations at 5624 6th Ave.will end at close of business Friday.
Social Security employees continue to work remotely to provide the vital services the public relies on through online services and phone services, and offices are not able to accept in-person visitors at this time, except by appointment for dire need situations, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus for more information about services during the pandemic.
Most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Through their personal my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings information as well as estimates of future benefits. Wisconsin residents may request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. T
he portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.
Many Social Security services are also available by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.
