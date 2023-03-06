Carthage College’s Tarble Arena roared with the sounds of the crowd, screeched with each stop and start of rubber soles and echoed with the referee’s every whistle Sunday afternoon.

No, it wasn’t the Firebirds. It was an enthusiastic and energetic display of basketball between Kenosha-area Special Olympians and volunteers from Carthage’s Special Olympics Club. The popular annual event marked its return for the first time in four years, having been on hiatus since the pandemic.

Savita Chandarana, president of Carthage’s Special Olympics Club and a junior studying psychology and neuroscience, said the game drew more than two hundred people and featured local Olympians on four teams playing 15-minute quarters against Carthage student volunteers.

“Today was all about the atmosphere. We tried to bring in as many spectators as possible,” Chandarana said.

The game, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics of Wisconsin, didn’t disappoint the athletes who brought their own style and attitude to the game.

Dennis Jasewicz, a first-time participant in the event, isn’t a stranger to Special Olympics having participated in track, bowling and softball events over the last two years. He enjoys being a part of the Special Olympics program because “I always try to get better each game.”

Jasewicz who is from Kenosha also prides himself on being a good leader. “(I’m) always keeping people accountable,” he said. “I try to be a vocal person, ... if you’re on defense out there, make sure you’re (guarding) the right man.”

Megan Krueger, 27, of Kenosha, has been a Special Olympian for the last 10 years, according to her brother Riley, 22, who came to support her at the basketball game. Megan started playing in the basketball event when it was still with Kenosha Unified and there were just 15 people.

Megan, whose “superpower” is entertaining a crowd, said she loves being a part of the program because “it’s so awesome!”

“I think basketball, to me, is more than just a game. I mean, it’s good to play. It’s good exercise,” she said. “But, I get to hang around all my friends and buddies.”

Chris Grabowski, who has been a Special Olympian for six years, said he enjoys being part of the program because he makes friends easily. “We have a great time, hang out and we like to see what happens tomorrow,” he said.

Alaina Azar, a Carthage junior, studying communications, was part of the Grabowski fan club.

“He comes to the Special Olympics that we host here and we have different sports and, you know, we’ll go in a circle and rotate between them and he can pick up any sport he is in,” said Azar. “He’s so good. He’s a super sweet guy, too.”

Lucas Leal, a student who played on the Carthage team, said he has been volunteering since October for Special Olympics. He said he became involved because his brother has apraxia of speech, a condition that affects the brain and speaking ability. His brother participates in Special Olympics in Illinois and Leal encourages people to be inclusive of others who have physical or mental challenges.

“I want them to be included and want them to feel like they belong,” said Leal, a junior, studying psychology. “I don’t want them to feel like they’re treated differently and for them to feel the same as everyone else.”

Jessie Pakaski, a Carthage freshman studying physical education, is in her first year volunteering for the campus’ Special Olympics Club.

“I think it’s really fun. It’s a great way to get involved and people to come to support them,” she said.

Pakaski said the athletes are fun to be around and “they’re good at hyping up the crowd.”

Robin Jasewicz of Kenosha, a coach for the blue team in her first year, enjoyed interacting and instructing the Special Olympic athletes.

“I just think they need people that give them something they can be excited about and they’re all so talented,” said Jasewicz, whose son Dennis also participates in the Special Olympics program. “Special Olympics has been a godsend for my son (Dennis), that’s for sure; because, I know all these young adults just want to be like everybody else.

“The fact that Carthage does this is … just a amazing,” she said.

Junior Nick Renfro, who is studying psychology and business management, who also played on the Carthage team, said he enjoys giving back to the community.

Renfro said that Carthage has a lot of greats sports and fans “and it’s just wonderful (the Special Olympics athletes” can experience something similar to that.”

“You can tell from the smiles on their faces that they’re really enjoying it and having fun,” he said. “And, it’s what they deserve, you know? It’s great we can use sports to bring us together and celebrate everyone.”

Chandarana said while the club is expected to reach its fundraising goal of $1,000, it was more a byproduct of the event.

“It was really about the experience that these athletes got to have and the smiles and laughter on their faces,” she said.

Special Olympics organizers and an official from the state organization told Chandarana Sunday’s game was the largest crowd that has ever taken part in the event, “even before COVID,” she said.

Joining the crowd were Carthage athletes in volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, wrestling, football, e-sports, swimming, diving and golf, along with many people from the greater Kenosha community.

“They all showed up to support our athletes. They were fabulous because it’s all about the people who were playing on this court today,” Chandarana said.

