Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association changes meeting dates

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association has changed its meeting dates to the second Monday of the month.

Meetings are at the Moose Lodge, North Hall, 3003 30th Ave., in Kenosha from 7 to 9 p.m. They include speakers on fishing, boating along with the occasional panel discussion. Guests are welcome to drop in and to meet the members. No preregistration is required.

The next meeting is May 9.

For more information view online at www.kenoshasportfishing.com or contact the association directly at ksfca01@gmail.com.

