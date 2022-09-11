 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association to meet Monday to plan Pike River cleanup

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will hold its September general meeting at the Moose Lodge No. 286, 3003 30th Ave. on Monday.

The KSFCA general meeting is open to the general public, with no admittance fees.

Guest speaker Bob Wincek, charter captain, president of the Milwaukee Great Lakes Sportfishing Club and president of the Wisconsin Federation of Great Lakes Sportfishing Clubs will speak on both the Federation and the success of the Milwaukee Sportfishing Clubs.

Discussion will include the plans and needs for the upcoming Pike River Clean-up, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pike River Clean-up will be held at Petrifying Springs pavilion No. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are welcome.

