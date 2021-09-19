The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will host a Fishing Equipment Swap Meet in Kenosha on Monday, Oct. 4.

The event will be prior to the association's October general meeting at the Moose Lodge, North Hall, 3003 30th Ave.

The swap meet will be held from 4 to 6:45 p.m. and is open to the public with a $2 general admission ticket. The general meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

A KSFCA tables will feature several lifetime collections, including a fly fishing collection of more than 25 rods, reels and supplies. A general fishing collection including 15 rods, reels and full tackle boxes are being sold as unopened "mystery" boxes. Mystery boxes will also be sold as silent auction items.

For information, or to reserve a table (member tables $5, non-member tables $15 by reservation only), contact the KSFCA at ksfca01@gmail.com, or phone president Lynn Davis at 630-267-1142.

