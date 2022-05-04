Kenosha Spring 2022 curbside yard waste collection program begins Monday, May 9

Kenosha spring 2022 curbside yard waste collection begins Monday, May 9. Waste will be collected through Friday, June 10. The City of Kenosha requires that residents place their yard waste in city-approved biodegradable bags during curbside collection. Approved bags include: Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard. Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up.

Residents are reminded to place yard waste bags at the curb in a separate pile no earlier than 6:30 p.m. on the day prior to their regular collection day.

The City processes the yard waste into high-grade compost, which is available to residents free of charge, when available. The biodegradable bags have significantly reduced collection and processing costs while producing higher quality compost.

To encourage composting and help offset the cost of biodegradable bags, the City of Kenosha offers a coupon for $2 off each box of city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags. The coupons are available at City of Kenosha Department of Public Works and City Clerk, 625 52nd

St.; Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road; and on the City of Kenosha website, www.kenosha.org. One coupon must accompany the purchase of each box or bundle of biodegradable bags and there is a limit of four coupons per visit. The coupon is valid only at Kenosha area retailers and the coupons do not apply to previous purchases. The city-approved biodegradable yard waste bags can be found at the following Kenosha area locations:

Prairie Side True Value, Festival Foods, Lowe’s

Menards, Piggly Wiggly and Woodman's Market.

Call the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 with questions about the program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0