`Kenosha Strong' for whom? Local Black leaders say city is still divided despite best intentions

Local African American leaders say Kenosha remains divided despite the city’s intentions to portray unity in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.
Panelists in a Thursday night live-streamed forum sponsored by UW-Parkside’s Black Student Union and the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs addressed a number of issues from youth involvement in their communities, the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Kenosha Strong” narrative that emerged following the riots that took place over several days in late August. The forum was held as part of the annual February commemoration of Black History month.
Panelist Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, questioned who the Kenosha Strong narrative was for, whether it included all of Kenosha and how people of color fit into it.
“I love my community. I’m involved in my community. I have to continue to ask the question, ‘Who was Kenosha being strong for?’” she asked.
Gregory Bennett Jr., founder of the Peace in the Streets organization, said the narrative is a lie.
“Kenosha’s never been strong ‘cause we ain’t never been united, never had equality,” he said. “I think that’s truly the narrative each time there was a tragic event that’s happened to the African American community. They always switch the direction of everything. Kenosha strong? How? When?”
When it comes to supporting African Americans, Bennett questioned the strength of the community’s economic base and education saying “nothing is strong.”
Well intentioned, misguided
Koerri Elijiah, a local videographer and social media influencer, called the narrative organic in origin and well-intentioned, but misguided.
“I feel that people’s hearts may have been in the right place when the narrative was developed,” he said.
Despite that, Elijiah said a “disconnect with communities” exists and that the message was lost in how it was delivered.
Following the riots, the Kenosha Strong catchphrase played out in hashtags and promoted a community united on social media, with T-shirts for sale and proceeds intended to go toward rebuilding Downtown and Uptown which bore the brunt of the destruction that topped $50 million.
“I felt it was a label that came about at a bad time,” said Damian Evans, director of the UW-Parkside Office of Multicultural Student Affairs. “I think sometimes we use emotional things to implore people to get involved, but I think it was a bad thing that was happening. We have to have some accountability before we can move to unity.
“I would’ve preferred not to capitalize off of making a narrative, but more so bringing people together to talk about what the real issues are,” Evans said.
Coleman said a white colleague said that he was unsure whether Kenosha Strong was a narrative or a slogan, or really just a marketing tool “so that narrative is out there, too.”
Slogan ‘a façade’
United As One founder Porche Bennett-Bey, however, called the slogan a façade and took note of people who would normally not be in Uptown, but for those who spoke out.
“You’ve got two separate (Kenoshas),” she said.
“Kenosha Strong is really Downtown strong,” said Bennett-Bey, a resident of Uptown, a working class neighborhood and among the most diverse in the city. “Let’s be honest. It wasn’t Kenosha. It was Downtown.”
Panelists also addressed how those with power have attempted to turn the community at-large against Blacks in Kenosha who care about Black lives, but aren’t necessarily part of the member-soliciting Black Lives Matter movement. Bennett has protested against police brutality locally, in the wake of both the Blake shooting and the earlier death of George Floyd, who was killed as a police officer knelt on his neck despite pleas that he could not breathe.
“When we were marching here, we were just saying African lives matter. Stop killing us. And then they say,`Oh, they’re part of the Black Lives Matter’,” he said, referring to the movement founded by Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi who have self-identified as radical activists. “No, we’re saying that our lives matter. We’re not affiliated with that group.”
Bennett said now people assume the affiliation because that “stamp” has been placed on local groups that care about Black lives. He said that narrative is part of the systemic racism that persists.
On Jan. 5, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who fired at Blake seven times — four bullets striking his back and three, his side — while Blake attempted to enter a vehicle with his children still in it, would not be criminally charged. Police said Blake was armed with a knife while they tried to apprehend him. Local activists continue to call for Sheskey’s firing, as they did during protests over the summer. Sheskey remains on leave.
Bennett-Bey said the Black Lives Matter movement hasn’t change anything in Kenosha. The movement, she said, isn’t doing anything new compared to what “our ancestors were doing before we got here.”
“It just became very popular,” she added. “I’m not saying nobody else (doesn’t) matter. I’m saying America, at this point in time, has clearly shown that (Black) people do not matter.”
‘Understand your history’
Panelists also encouraged Black youth and young adults to educate themselves about their history beyond what they learn during Black History Month and to become involved in their communities through voting and learning about how their government works.
“If you want to be a change maker, you have to understand your history,” said Coleman.
Bennett-Bey said there are other avenues besides protesting to make a change. She encouraged young people to become educated in the three branches of government — legislative, judicial and executive. Voting, writing letters to elected officials and knowing the laws are important ways to make a difference.
“There’s other ways to hit the system harder,” she said. “Your education comes first.”