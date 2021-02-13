`Kenosha Strong' for whom? Local Black leaders say city is still divided despite best intentions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coleman said a white colleague said that he was unsure whether Kenosha Strong was a narrative or a slogan, or really just a marketing tool “so that narrative is out there, too.”

Slogan ‘a façade’

United As One founder Porche Bennett-Bey, however, called the slogan a façade and took note of people who would normally not be in Uptown, but for those who spoke out.

“You’ve got two separate (Kenoshas),” she said.

“Kenosha Strong is really Downtown strong,” said Bennett-Bey, a resident of Uptown, a working class neighborhood and among the most diverse in the city. “Let’s be honest. It wasn’t Kenosha. It was Downtown.”

Panelists also addressed how those with power have attempted to turn the community at-large against Blacks in Kenosha who care about Black lives, but aren’t necessarily part of the member-soliciting Black Lives Matter movement. Bennett has protested against police brutality locally, in the wake of both the Blake shooting and the earlier death of George Floyd, who was killed as a police officer knelt on his neck despite pleas that he could not breathe.