Kenosha student named a top Parkside grad

During the UW-Parkside virtual Spring 2020 commencement ceremony, several students received Outstanding Graduate awards.

One of those recipients, Anmol Patel, hails from Kenosha.

Patel earned a 3.91 GPA on her way to completing her major in Biological Sciences and a minor in Psychology. She made it to the Provost’s list in five of the six semesters she has completed.

Biochemical Metabolism (BIOS 307) is considered by many to be one of the more challenging courses in the curriculum and is highly populated by many students who aspire to be health professionals.

In the fall 2018 semester, Patel earned the second highest grade (96%) out of 55 students completing the course and was one of only five to earn an “A” grade.

Associate Professor Dr. Robert Barber, with 20 years of experience providing instruction to students with designs on medical school, said, “it is relatively rare for a student to stand out so clearly as one who will be successful. Anmol is such a student.”

UW-Parkside honored other Outstanding Graduate Award recipients: Alyssa McClelland (Union Grove), Jennifer Lei (Mount Pleasant.), Ben Sieren (Wind Lake) and Chancellor’s Award recipient Zachary Atkins (Racine).

