Kenosha swimming pools will not open this summer

KENOSHA – The City's public swimming pools at Washington Park and Anderson Park will not open this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable nature of the disease.

The pools would normally open in June, but the city administration decided against it in light of social distancing guidelines during the pandemic, and the difficulty of keeping people apart in a pool.

Opening the pools later in the season was not a viable option because lifeguards are required in order to keep the pools a safe environment, the city said in a news release.. There would be challenges in filling lifeguard positions with only a few weeks of work available.