Kenosha swimming pools will not open this summer

Life guard Preston Bronson does a flip dive into the Washington Park Pool as Sunday’s hot weather. The pools closed despite most schools not yet in session.
pool feature
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL/
KENOSHA – The City's public swimming pools at Washington Park and Anderson Park will not open this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable nature of the disease.
The pools would normally open in June, but the city administration decided against it in light of social distancing guidelines during the pandemic, and the difficulty of keeping people apart in a pool.
Opening the pools later in the season was not a viable option because lifeguards are required in order to keep the pools a safe environment, the city said in a news release.. There would be challenges in filling lifeguard positions with only a few weeks of work available.
VOTING
A poll worker helps a voter at the Kenosha Public Museum on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
A poll worker makes sure voting is run smoothly at the Kenosha Public Museum on Tuesday. One reported issues with questions she was asked which prevented her from entering her polling site, but there were no other incidents of that type, according to the Kenosha County clerk’s office.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
VOTING
A poll worker helps a man through plexiglass at the Kenosha Public Museum.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
George Franz washes his hands after voting on Tuesday at the Southwest Library.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
Ralph Nudi, left, shows his license through plexiglass to poll workers Eugene Kopp, center, and Michael Cohoon at the Northside Library on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
Citizens vote at the Kenosha Public Museum on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
Voters lined up today at the Moose Lodge in Kenosha and tried to keep proper social distancing while waiting outside to go in and vote. Poll workers worked behind barriers and there were plenty in masks and other protective gear casting ballots.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
VOTING
Voters make a line outside the Moose Lodge on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
Voters adhere to social distancing rules at the Northside Library on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
Citizens vote at the Northside Library on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VOTING
Voters receive their ballots at the Kenosha Public Museum on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Linda Anne Valentino, who is immunocompromised, casts her vote at the Wilmot Fire Station after the absentee ballot she requested mid-March never arrived.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Patricia Welter gets her information squared away before voting in the spring election at the Salem Lakes Village Hall Tuesday.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Poll workers registering voters were protected by makeshift barriers on Election Day.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Virginia and Bill Winkers wear face masks while voting in Salem Lakes.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Hand sanitizer and gloves were available to voters who came in to the polls to cast their ballots Tuesday.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
