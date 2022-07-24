Kenosha Symphony, Betsy Ade team up for free outdoor concert

The last time the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performed in Petrifying Springs County Park, it rained.

When the group returns to the park Saturday, we’re hoping for clear skies.

But no matter the weather, there will be fireworks on stage: The orchestra is teaming up with the popular local band with a national reputation, Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers in a classical mashup.

The free concert starts at 4:30 p.m. on July 30 on the south end of the park, next to the Biergarten.

Because people like to name things, this performance is being called “Symphony in the Garten.” (If you’re curious, the July 2021 performance was called “Symphony Under the Stars” and was a rousing success, despite the wet conditions. Audience members pitched in by holding umbrellas over the musicians and their instruments, and the orchestra didn’t miss a beat.)

This time, the orchestra will perform a one-hour set, featuring music by American composer Aaron Copland and other favorites.

Then the Well-Known Strangers will join the orchestra on stage.

Oh, and there’s an opening band too, called Spare Animals.

And did we mention the food trucks? The nearby restrooms? The beautiful park setting? And the adjacent Biergarten?

Here’s the scoop

Program schedule:

4 to 8:30 p.m.: Food available for purchase from Captain Mike’s Food Galley, Cut Stone Wood Fired Pizza Truck and Fancy Snacks Charcuterie

4 to 5 p.m.: Spare Animals performance on the portable band shell

6 to 7 p.m.: Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs selections by Aaron Copland, including “Rodeo,” plus Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide Overture” and pieces by Leroy Anderson, the master of light orchestral works

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is joined by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers to perform 12 of the band’s original songs. Joe Adamek, one of the Well-Known Strangers’ founders, said he and the other band members have “dreamed of an opportunity to perform our music with a professional symphony.”

What to bring with you: Audience members should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sunscreen and bug spray are always a good idea, too. And an umbrella — just in case the musicians need cover again!

Shuttle and parking: Western Kenosha County Transit will provide shuttle services for visitors to the Biergarten and parking areas. Additional parking and shuttle services will be available at University of Wisconsin-Parkside Parking Lots B and C in the Rita Lot.

Where is this again? Petrifying Springs Park is located at 5555 Seventh St. in the Village of Somers. The Biergarten is located at the far-south end of the park, near the Highway JR entrance.

What’s the music again? For more information about the musical acts, visit the following sites: Spare Animals at spareanimals.com; the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra at kenoshasymphony.org; and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers at wellknownstrangers.com.