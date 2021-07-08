Kenosha Symphony performing free outdoor concert

“We are very happy to collaborate with the county,” Hegland said, adding that they “plan to make this summer concert an annual event.”

With so many outdoor summer events to choose from, why should someone attend a symphony concert?

“Hearing music live is totally different from hearing it through a speaker or on an app,” Hegland said. “There is nothing like the visceral feeling of the beat of the percussion and bass, or seeing the string sections’ bows moving furiously, or hearing the oboes and flutes’ sweetly soaring notes above orchestral melodies, or being uplifted by the stirring and noble fanfares of trumpets and trombones.

“Having those layers of sounds wash over you as you listen is a unique and evocative experience — and one we love to share with young and old alike.”

Besides the beauty and power of the music, Hegland said the musicians “view this concert as our reunion party and as a welcome back celebration for the whole community. And what a great venue — at a beautiful park, out under the stars, and with the whole community invited.”

