Kenosha Symphony performing free outdoor concert

If your summer has been missing classical music — along with Broadway hits from “West Side Story,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Hamilton” — you’re in luck.
Saturday evening, the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is performing a free outdoor program, “featuring both classical and pops favorites,” said Christa Hegland, the symphony’s office manager.
The concert is significant in a couple of ways: It’s the group’s first outdoor concert in about 15 years. (A planned band shell program a few years back was rained out.) And it’s the first time in a long time the whole orchestra is performing together.
“The orchestra has not been able to play together for 19 months — yes, we’ve been counting — and the excitement and anticipation of making music together again is palpable,” Hegland said. “I am sure there were many happy dances when we were able to contact our musicians and tell them we had a concert to play.”
Though string players performed as a chamber group in 2020-21, under COVID-19 restriction, “this is a full orchestra concert and that is a BIG occasion for us all,” Hedland said.
This “Boston Pops-style” concert came about when Matt Collins, director of Kenosha County’s Parks Department, approached the symphony about performing in the park.
“We are very happy to collaborate with the county,” Hegland said, adding that they “plan to make this summer concert an annual event.”
With so many outdoor summer events to choose from, why should someone attend a symphony concert?
“Hearing music live is totally different from hearing it through a speaker or on an app,” Hegland said. “There is nothing like the visceral feeling of the beat of the percussion and bass, or seeing the string sections’ bows moving furiously, or hearing the oboes and flutes’ sweetly soaring notes above orchestral melodies, or being uplifted by the stirring and noble fanfares of trumpets and trombones.
“Having those layers of sounds wash over you as you listen is a unique and evocative experience — and one we love to share with young and old alike.”
Besides the beauty and power of the music, Hegland said the musicians “view this concert as our reunion party and as a welcome back celebration for the whole community. And what a great venue — at a beautiful park, out under the stars, and with the whole community invited.”