Kenosha Symphony performing Oct. 10 at Kemper Center

Thea Keshavarzi has a professional reason for celebrating the Kenosha Symphony’s return to the stage Saturday night.
As president of the Kenosha Symphony Association, she’s been working to find a way for the group to perform safely during a global pandemic.
She also has a personal stake in this.
“It’s extremely important to have live music,” said Keshavarzi, who plays cello with the local symphony. “There’s a huge loss for the musicians when we are not able to play together, and there’s a huge loss for the audience when they can’t hear live music. It’s an emptiness in our souls that can only be filled with music.”
The symphony’s theme this season is “Our Music, Our Soul,” which reflects this idea, she said — an idea that resonates particularly in Kenosha.
“It’s extremely important to us, with the shooting of Jacob Blake and all the destruction that has happened,” she said. “Music lifts our spirits when we are gathered together and helps heal our souls in this time of isolation and fear and loss.”
“We were determined one way or another to find a way to bring music to our audience.”
A different type of concert
Suffice to say, Saturday night’s Kenosha Symphony concert will look — and sound — different from previous season openers:
Location: The concert will take place in the Kemper Center Auditorium and not at Reuther Central High School, where the orchestra usually performs.
Musicians: This is a chamber orchestra, totaling 14 performers instead of the full orchestra.
Strings attached: For this concert, only string players — no woodwinds or brass — will be performing.
Audience: The number of people attending the concert is limited to 75.
Keep your distance: Audience members on the main floor of the auditorium — and the musicians on stage — will be “spaced appropriately” to allow for social distancing.
Masks: Must be worn by everyone entering the auditorium. The musicians will also be wearing masks. Also, audience members are asked to arrive 20 to 30 minutes before the performance. Ticket holders will check in one by one at the front door of the auditorium, where they will receive a temperature check. Seats will be cleaned before the performance and programs will be placed on each seat. There will be no intermission; ushers will instruct audience members on safely entering and exiting the auditorium.
Keshavarzi and other members of the Kenosha Symphony Association worked with Conductor Robert G. Hasty to find a venue and craft a program for the concert.
“We talked a long time about what we could do safely, looked at studies and came up with a plan on how string players could socially distance safely on stage,” Keshavarzi said.
The symphony couldn’t use a school, college or church “so we contacted Kemper, and they said we could use the facility with limited access and safety precautions,” Keshavarzi said.
The music
Saturday’s program will feature violin soloist Yang Liu performing two pieces by Franz Schubert: “Rondo” and “Polonaise in B-flat Major for Violin and Orchestra.” The orchestra will also perform “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Simple Symphony” by Benjamin Britten, “I Crisantemi (Chrysanthemum)” by Giacomo Puccini and “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin.
Liu, a native of China, lives in Chicago and is a frequent performer at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill. He won China’s fifth National Violin Competition and was a prize winner at the 12th International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.
“The soloist is very, very good, and he’s excited to have a chance to perform,” Keshavarzi said.
“Our program is very diverse,” she added. “We’re determined to play at least one piece in each program from an African American composer, which is the Scott Joplin piece, and Puccini’s ‘Chrysanthemum’ is being played in memoriam for all those in Kenosha who have lost their lives to COVID-19.”
Play on!
Everything aside — the masks, the social distancing, the temperature checks at the door — the heart of the symphony’s concerts is the music, and that will still sound as sweet ... just in a COVID-19 aware, safe manner.
The symphony members rehearsed for the first time Monday night, “and it was wonderful to get together,” Keshavarzi said. “It was the first time most of us played with someone since March. Musicians have to play together; we can sit and practice at home, but it’s not the same.”
“I’m excited about the show — very excited — and I hope people will come.”
