Kenosha Symphony performing Oct. 10 at Kemper Center

Thea Keshavarzi has a professional reason for celebrating the Kenosha Symphony’s return to the stage Saturday night.

As president of the Kenosha Symphony Association, she’s been working to find a way for the group to perform safely during a global pandemic.

She also has a personal stake in this.

“It’s extremely important to have live music,” said Keshavarzi, who plays cello with the local symphony. “There’s a huge loss for the musicians when we are not able to play together, and there’s a huge loss for the audience when they can’t hear live music. It’s an emptiness in our souls that can only be filled with music.”

The symphony’s theme this season is “Our Music, Our Soul,” which reflects this idea, she said — an idea that resonates particularly in Kenosha.

“It’s extremely important to us, with the shooting of Jacob Blake and all the destruction that has happened,” she said. “Music lifts our spirits when we are gathered together and helps heal our souls in this time of isolation and fear and loss.”

“We were determined one way or another to find a way to bring music to our audience.”

A different type of concert