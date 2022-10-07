Kenosha Symphony performing spooky concert on Saturday, Oct. 8

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is on a roll.

Coming off a smashingly successful outdoor summer concert, the group is now performing a Halloween season program packed with popular (and spooky) tunes.

The July 30 Petrifying Springs Park program featured crowd favorites like Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo” and Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide Overture” before the main event, when the symphony teamed up with local group Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers to perform 12 of the band’s original songs.

“The summer concert was certainly a fan favorite,” said Emily Sobacki, the operations manager for the Kenosha Symphony Association.

The audience of more than a thousand people “enjoyed the pairing of orchestral pops selections combined with the Betsy Ade collaboration,” she said, adding, “The KSO is always looking to participate in unique collaborations and present different types of music to reach the entire community.”

Tonight’s “Spooky Tales” program is aimed at families and features a pre-concert Instrument Petting Zoo, inviting children (and adults) to check out different instruments.

“We absolutely hope families will come to enjoy this fun concert,” Sobacki said. “Children get free admission to all KSO concerts with a paying adult — and isn’t that amazing? And college students with a school ID are also free.

“By offering the Instrument Petting Zoo at 6:30 p.m., we aim to give kids an opportunity to see the instruments up close and ask questions. This may be the moment that inspires them to pursue learning an instrument.”

While Sobacki isn’t 100% certain this is the symphony’s first Halloween-themed concert, she is sure the organization is working to “have more concerts geared toward children and families. Also, we strive for variety in our season. This program will have a ‘pops’ feel, whereas our February and May concerts will focus on the classics.”

Tonight’s program features familiar pieces, from “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” — which is based on a 1797 poem but will forever be associated with Mickey Mouse thanks to the 1940 Disney animated film “Fantasia” — to John Williams’ music from the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

However, don’t assume “pops” music is easy to play, Sobacki said.

“This music is fun for the musicians, but it is also incredibly challenging,” she said. “Our musicians have been preparing for weeks to present this music.”

As for what everyone will be wearing tonight, the musicians “will wear their traditional concert black, but they will add some holiday flair,” Sobacki said. “We look forward to seeing the audience in full costume.”

What’s next

The symphony continues its family friendly concert with its Dec. 10 “Together for the Holidays” concert.

The program “is going to be spectacular,” Sobacki said. “We are working with the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts dancers to present ‘Nutcracker’ favorites. Also, we’ve invited the Lincoln Chamber Singers to share the stage.”

The concert features the annual audience sing-along and “is sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” Sobacki added. “We are encouraging families to take advantage of our free tickets for children. You can purchase your tickets in advance at Eventbrite.com.”

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra “depends on the financial generosity of the community, including corporations and individuals,” Sobacki said. “Our revenue from ticket sales does not begin to cover our operating costs. As we begin our ‘Celebrating Community’ season, we ask that you please make a donation to the KSO today to ensure we can continue to bring art music to Kenosha.”