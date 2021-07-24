Kenosha Symphony teams up with Mahone Fund for musical events, conversations to community

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund have teamed up to “bring musical events and conversations to the community over the upcoming year,” the organizations announced.
The partnership launches with the symphony’s sponsorship of the KUSD High School Summer Strings.
The group will perform as the opening act at the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival on Aug. 21.
Kenosha Unified orchestra directors Nathan Gardner and Heather Kamikawa lead the KUSD High School Summer Strings, a districtwide string ensemble including students in grades nine through 12 playing violin, viola, cello and string bass.
The students come from Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper and Harborside Academy high schools.
At the Harborpark concert, the strings group will perform patriotic favorites; selections from Pixar films “Finding Nemo,” “Cars,” “Up!” and “Toy Story”; the traditional gospel piece “Battle of Jericho”; a string arrangement of Randall Thompson’s “Alleluia”; a new rhythmic work titled “Changes in Time”; the fast-moving “Blue-Fire Fiddler”; and music from “The Pirates of the Caribbean.”
“Our high school students are looking forward to connecting with the community through music,” Kamikawa said. “Many of our students have not performed in a live concert for over a year. We cannot wait to finish the summer as the Harbor Park Jazz opening act.”
Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone said the high school group “represents the future musicians in Kenosha, and it is important for them to demonstrate their talent in front of our audience and get exposure to nationally renowned, Grammy Award-winning artists.”
The partnership with the symphony will also include future performances at different venues in the community, Mahone said.
James Kinchen, a professor of music and the director of choral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, is the musical adviser for the Mahone-Kenosha Symphony collaboration.
He said the partnership will help “use music as an instrumentality that speaks to the diverse cultures and musical experiences among us.”
Coming off a year of civil unrest and a worldwide pandemic, there is a major need to find a common activity that can be fun and healing at the same time, organizers of the partnership said.
A component of the Kenosha Community Foundation, the Mahone Fund provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival is a fundraiser for the Mahone Fund.
The festival is Aug. 21 at HarborPark’s Celebration Place. Gates open at 12:30 p.m., with a cooking demonstration at 1:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at mahonefund.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harborpark-jazz-rhythm-blues-festival-2021-tickets-161395316737.
General admission lawn seats are $25. VIP tickets are $85 (includes concert ticket, food and complimentary wine, beer, water & soda).
