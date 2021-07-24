Kenosha Symphony teams up with Mahone Fund for musical events, conversations to community

Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone said the high school group “represents the future musicians in Kenosha, and it is important for them to demonstrate their talent in front of our audience and get exposure to nationally renowned, Grammy Award-winning artists.”

The partnership with the symphony will also include future performances at different venues in the community, Mahone said.

James Kinchen, a professor of music and the director of choral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, is the musical adviser for the Mahone-Kenosha Symphony collaboration.

He said the partnership will help “use music as an instrumentality that speaks to the diverse cultures and musical experiences among us.”

Coming off a year of civil unrest and a worldwide pandemic, there is a major need to find a common activity that can be fun and healing at the same time, organizers of the partnership said.

A component of the Kenosha Community Foundation, the Mahone Fund provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival is a fundraiser for the Mahone Fund.