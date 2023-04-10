Easter egg hunts aren’t just for the little kids any more.

In fact, a Kenosha tavern celebrated the holiday with an egg hunt designed specifically for their adult patrons.

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., hosted its second annual Easter egg hunt Sunday evening in its backyard beer garden. Participating patrons searched for hidden eggs filled with drink tickets, mini liquor bottles, swag, candy and confetti. The event was free and open to the public but participants brought their own bags.

Dozens of colorful eggs were hidden by the tavern’s employees in the minutes before the hunt. Hunters were not allowed outside while the eggs were hidden.

The bright eggs were hidden in potted plants, on the ground, underneath tables and inside lawn ornaments.

The tavern even provided Easter bunny and chicken costumes for attendees interested in dressing up for the roughly hour-long hunt.

Co-owner Angie Cook said “it’s just fun.” Participants were instructed to open the eggs as they hunted.

“It’s just something we do for our patrons,” Cook said. “Some of the eggs have tasks in them like ‘sing a song’ or ‘do the Hokey Pokey.’ Silly stuff like that. It’s just something fun we do.”

Roughly 30 people joined the hunt.

One participant was instructed to do jumping jacks.

Anna Primus took part in the event. The tavern regular said the whimsical event “made her feel like a kid again.”

“It’s a beautiful day,” Primus said, adding she appreciates the tavern’s owners and employees. The temperature during the 4 p.m. hunt was a comfortable 60 degrees.

Union Park Tavern plans to host the hunt again next year.