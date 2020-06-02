Kenosha teen pleads in stalking case

According to the complaint, the girl continued to receive messages while police were at her home responding to the violation of the no-contact order. “During my conversation with (the girl), Shawn messaged her over 30 times and called her at least five times,” the report states.

Police talked to Amelio Jr., who denied repeatedly contacting the girl, saying she made false statements against him.

Victim, mom speak

Both the female victim and her mother told Wagner during the online plea hearing that some peace has come to their family since Amelio was taken into custody.

“These last several weeks that he has been custody has helped in finding some kind of peace here at home,” the mother said. “I just have faith that you will make the best choice as far as sentencing. I feel that this has, in a way, helped for Shawn to see the severity of his actions. Before he wasn’t really showing any acknowledgment of wrongdoing in his part.”

The victim agreed with her mother.