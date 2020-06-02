Kenosha teen pleads in stalking case

The son of the man convicted in a shooting death at Cheddar’s restaurant in 2019 pleaded no contest Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit to four charges filed against him in three separate cases.
Shawn Amelio Jr., 17, Kenosha, pleaded no contest to felony charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, child abuse, stalking and bail jumping.
The marijuana-related and child abuse charges relate to a July 16, 2019, arrest, while the stalking and bail jumping occurred Feb. 13 of this year.
One felony count of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, a felony charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Amelio Jr. will be sentenced July 20 at 3:30 p.m. by Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner. He has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail the last 19 days on a $20,000 cash bond.
All totaled, the four charges he pleaded to carry a maximum fine of $40,000 and 21 years, six months in prison. Wagner said in court the state intends to recommend probation, but is free to argue length of time and conditions.
In the stalking and bail-jumping charges against Amelio Jr., the criminal complaint alleges that he continued to contact a 17-year-old girl in violation of a court’s no-contact order, repeatedly calling and messaging her and showing up at her job. According to the complaint, he created fake social media accounts to try to contact her.
According to the complaint, the girl continued to receive messages while police were at her home responding to the violation of the no-contact order. “During my conversation with (the girl), Shawn messaged her over 30 times and called her at least five times,” the report states.
Police talked to Amelio Jr., who denied repeatedly contacting the girl, saying she made false statements against him.
Victim, mom speak
Both the female victim and her mother told Wagner during the online plea hearing that some peace has come to their family since Amelio was taken into custody.
“These last several weeks that he has been custody has helped in finding some kind of peace here at home,” the mother said. “I just have faith that you will make the best choice as far as sentencing. I feel that this has, in a way, helped for Shawn to see the severity of his actions. Before he wasn’t really showing any acknowledgment of wrongdoing in his part.”
The victim agreed with her mother.
“There’s a peace of mind with him being in (custody), but at the same time, I do want this to be over as soon as possible,” she said. “It has been affecting my life, and it continues to affect my life. I don’t want to have to deal with anything, because it’s beginning to be a lot.”
Bond reduction denied
Following the plea hearing, Wagner denied a defense motion by Amelio’s attorney, Catherine Lambrechts, to lower his cash bond from $20,000 to $15,000.
Lambrechts said her client has been accepted into three colleges and has completed his high school course work. She added another factor in the motion is a desire for Amelio to be home to help care for his mother.
“She requires someone to grocery shop due to being immunocompromised and also requires assistance doing other activities of daily living such as laundry due to her limited mobility,” Lambrechts said. “If his bond was reduced, he would be able to assist his mother in that regard.”
Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill disagreed with the motion, citing an increase in the original bond from $5,000 to $20,000 on May 14.
“The court raised it for good reason,” she said. “There were additional allegations of violating the bond that had not been before the commissioner when he set the bond originally.”
McNeill said there were two alleged incidents between Amelio and the victim, along with a photograph posted on social media that showed him with firearms that appeared May 4.
“That was something that I attached to my bond motion, because it was a very scary thing for (the victim) and her family to see that,” McNeill said.
Amelio told Wagner he knew the severity of the charges and asked her to consider lowering the bond.
“I made a lot of mistakes,” he said. “I understand that I got myself in some trouble, but I promise you, I have a lot on the line. I really want to go to college. That’s been a dream of mine to go to the college I got accepted to. I have a job waiting for me on the outside.
“I promise you, it won’t happen again. I’ve learned from being in (jail). It hasn’t even been a month, but it’s not somewhere I want to be, not somewhere I want to come back to. I learned my lesson, I can promise you that. I’m not going to mess up again.”
Shawn Amelio, Sr., 45, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to second degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of 19-year-old Khaled Alchaar. Alchaar was killed outside a Cheddar’s restaurant, 10366 77th St., in Pleasant Prairie on May 20, 2019, in what prosecutors said was related to a robbery during a marijuana deal.
He is scheduled to be sentenced June 22 by Wagner at 1:30 p.m.
Amelio Sr.’s daughter, Christina Amelio, 19, pleaded guilty to two marijuana dealing charges, one case in which her brother Shawn Jr. was also charged. The state filed those charges after police discovered evidence of a marijuana dealing operation while serving a search warrant on the Amelio home during the shooting investigation.
She also will be sentenced June 22 by Wagner in a 3:30 p.m. hearing.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.