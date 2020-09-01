Kenosha teens speak out at rally

The events of the past week, which began last Sunday with the shooting of Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, have been too much for the group to digest, Carmickle said.

And in this age of social media, the images, both in video and still photographs that have made their way around the world, are frightening.

“I cannot watch another video of somebody being killed,” she said. “And I refuse to watch more of my Black brothers and sisters dying for nothing. I have watched a white boy kill a protester in front of police. Why wasn’t he held? Why was he thanked and asked if he was alright?

“What about him was unthreatening? Was it the way he came from a different state? Was it the way he had a gun strapped to his body? Or was it because he was white? Why was he treated with more respect than they did their own Black citizens?”

Carmickle said she’s hopeful for better days ahead, but also echoed what many have said throughout the week.

And that’s change can only happen if it’s a cumulative effort — but there’s no time to waste.