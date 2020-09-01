Kenosha teens speak out at rally

The minority teenage population in Kenosha is hurting.
And they want their voices heard.
Three Indian Trail students who are members of EquiTeens Kenosha had their chance to spread a message Friday night during a rally in support of Jacob Blake in front of the Kenosha Municipal Building.
Alana Carmickle, Meredith Kaufmann and Heaven Williams were among those in attendance at the rally, hosted by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
Carmickle served as the group spokesperson during a media briefing held just before the group marched through several city streets to spread their message.
“I am tired,” she said. “I am tired of seeing my people dying. I’m tired of fearing for my brothers’ lives when they leave the house every day. I’m tired of fighting for the same justices that my family fought for 60 years ago. I’m tired of watching my community be in pain.”
Carmickle said she and her fellow classmates have been pushed to the brink as they continue to fight for what they believe in.
But in order to exact real change and for everyone to move forward, she knows it’s a necessary sacrifice the young activist group needs to endure.
“We do not march for glory, we march for those who can’t march with us,” she said. “And we march for change. No change can happen unless noise is made, and if me and my peers are the ones who have to do it, then we will.”
The events of the past week, which began last Sunday with the shooting of Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, have been too much for the group to digest, Carmickle said.
And in this age of social media, the images, both in video and still photographs that have made their way around the world, are frightening.
“I cannot watch another video of somebody being killed,” she said. “And I refuse to watch more of my Black brothers and sisters dying for nothing. I have watched a white boy kill a protester in front of police. Why wasn’t he held? Why was he thanked and asked if he was alright?
“What about him was unthreatening? Was it the way he came from a different state? Was it the way he had a gun strapped to his body? Or was it because he was white? Why was he treated with more respect than they did their own Black citizens?”
Carmickle said she’s hopeful for better days ahead, but also echoed what many have said throughout the week.
And that’s change can only happen if it’s a cumulative effort — but there’s no time to waste.
“We need justice and reform, we need better trained officers and leaders who care about the Black people,” she said. “... Kenosha EquiTeens stands with everybody in the community, and we’re here to demand change.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.