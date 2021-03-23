'Kenosha through and through': Business woman, community activist Judy Rossow remembered

Judy Rossow was a most influential woman in a most unassuming way.
A Downtown Kenosha business person and community arts activist for over four decades, Rossow died Saturday at 82.
Rossow was a Minnesota native who spent much of her adult life committed to energizing Kenosha with influence that was far-reaching and permanent.
"She fostered a true friendliness and sense of community," said her daughter, Sharon Rossow.
Judy Rossow helped establish the Downtown Business Improvement District; worked to preserve and renovate the Rhode Opera House; developed the Pollard Art Gallery; helped select artwork for the HarborPark Sculpture Walk; and organized for the "Bowls and Books" annual fundraiser for the Rhode Center of the Arts.
“She was Kenosha through and through,” said Mark Molinaro Jr., a longtime friend and former Kenosha County Board chairman. “Anything that goes on at the Rhode theatre has Judy to thank for it — and that goes for so much of Kenosha’s community culture."
And that’s just Downtown.
Additionally, Rossow helped manage Kenosha's Meals on Wheels program for 11 years and served for four years as a Kenosha County Board supervisor.
Minnesota roots
Judy was born and raised in northern Minnesota. After high school she moved to Minneapolis, where she met Gordon Rossow. The two married in 1961. That same year, the Rossows moved to Racine.
They came to Kenosha in 1973 to establish a quick print shop on Sixth Avenue that they named the Copy Center. As they both became enamored with the Harborside area, Judy became involved with business and cultural activities.
“The lake brought us, and the people kept us,” Judy said in a 2015 interview with the Kenosha News.
In 1989, she became a member of the Kenosha Rotary International Club and in 1994 served as the club’s second female president.
“She paved the way; she was a role model for women in business,” said Rita Hagen, a longtime friend and fellow Rotarian.
Saving the Rhode
Among Judy Rossow’s favorite community projects was the renovation and development of the Rhode Center for the Arts.
In 1986, she was named the Lakeshore Business Improvement District president. In that capacity, she spearheaded the initiative to renovate the Rhode Opera House.
Longtime friend and member of the Lakeside Players, Clara-lin Tappa, met Judy soon after Lakeside Players acquired the building.
“At the time, you could see the sky through the ceiling of the lobby," Tappa said. "But Judy saw the gem it could be and she made it a reality … she had a vision to save the building and turn it into a performance space for Lakeside."
“She knew there were long roads ahead but managed to get (things) done,” Molinaro said.
In 2000, Rossow created the fundraiser “Bowls and Books." The popular annual event, comprised of a friendly competition of soups provided by local restaurants, raised thousands of dollars each year for theater repairs and renovations.
Grace and humility
Judy Rossow’s can-do attitude was characterized by her good nature, said friends.
“She always had a calm demeanor on how she approached anything, no matter how difficult the task,” Molinaro said. “Nothing seemed to rattle her.”
Rossow brought this calm to the table as a public servant, too, Molinaro added.
“I don’t think anybody (seeing Judy) would say, ‘There’s a politician for you,'" he said. "She absolutely brought an approach you don’t see today.”
Whether it was business or politics, being competitive was not what her mother was about, Sharon Rossow said: "She just wanted to be supportive of whatever anyone was doing."
Many honors
Judy’s honors were many. In 2010, she received the Anderson Arts Center’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to Kenosha's arts community and her role in creating the Pollard Gallery.
She was inducted into the Meals on Wheels Hall of Fame in 2013 and named 2015 Kenosha News Person of the Year. In 2017, Judy was honored by the dedication of the lobby of Rhode Center for the Arts as the Judy Rossow Grand Lobby.
In 2019, she received the Most Influential Business Owner award at the State of the Downtown event.
At the time, Kevin Ervin, co-owner of Franks Diner said, “If Downtown Kenosha had a mother, it would be Judy Rossow. She’s come through for us, through thick and thin. Her door is always open. And she even gives us soup.”
“Judy was a bridge-builder to perfection,” Molinaro said.
“She was always there for people, and she was here so long," Ervin said. "We will all miss her dearly."
“I will miss checking in with her at the Copy Center and getting the scoop on what was happening,” Tappa said.
"I don’t have any blood family (in Kenosha), but Mom and Dad created such a community for me," Sharon Rossow said. "The love and respect everyone had for her are wonderful, but not surprising."