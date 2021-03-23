'Kenosha through and through': Business woman, community activist Judy Rossow remembered

Many honors

Judy’s honors were many. In 2010, she received the Anderson Arts Center’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to Kenosha's arts community and her role in creating the Pollard Gallery.

She was inducted into the Meals on Wheels Hall of Fame in 2013 and named 2015 Kenosha News Person of the Year. In 2017, Judy was honored by the dedication of the lobby of Rhode Center for the Arts as the Judy Rossow Grand Lobby.

In 2019, she received the Most Influential Business Owner award at the State of the Downtown event.

At the time, Kevin Ervin, co-owner of Franks Diner said, “If Downtown Kenosha had a mother, it would be Judy Rossow. She’s come through for us, through thick and thin. Her door is always open. And she even gives us soup.”

“Judy was a bridge-builder to perfection,” Molinaro said.

“She was always there for people, and she was here so long," Ervin said. "We will all miss her dearly."

“I will miss checking in with her at the Copy Center and getting the scoop on what was happening,” Tappa said.