Kenosha to open 10 polling places for April 7 election; city announces procedures at polls

The City of Kenosha is consolidating polling places for the April 7 presidential preference spring election, in response to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is a list of the 10 polling locations:
-- Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
-- Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
-- Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.
-- Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road
-- Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
-- KUSD Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.
-- Lincoln Park Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave.
-- Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
-- Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
-- Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Residents may find out their polling place by visiting myvote.wi.gov or www.co.kenosha.wi.us/1009/Where-to-Vote.
Other options include emailing elections@kenosha.org or calling the City Clerk’s office: 262-653-4020.
Election Day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The city announced these polling place procedures:
Poll workers will be supplied with hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, paper towel and disinfectant.
They will be instructed to maintain regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleaning and disinfecting of pens, surfaces, voting equipment, and other elements of the work environment.
The city will provide hand-washing stations and plexiglass barriers will be placed between the workers and voters. A police officer will be stationed at polling places.
Voters will be instructed to stand in line six feet apart and will be allowed into the polling place in small groups, no larger than 10.
Absentee voting
Voters are encouraged to participate by voting an absentee ballot by mail.
To receive a ballot, requests can be made on myvote.wi.gov, or at elections@kenosha.org, or send request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140. Include a copy of acceptable photo ID
The deadline to request a ballot is Thursday, April 2 by 4:30 p.m. For indefinitely confined and military voters the deadline is April 3 by 5 p.m.
All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. It is recommended that people drop their ballot off in the white drop box on Eighth Avenue near the driveway of the visitor parking lot, or the white drop box near the west entrance of City Hall, 625 52nd St. Do not bring them to a polling place on election day.
Ballots also can be sent via U.S. mail or shipped via other delivery methods (FedEx, etc.) to the City Clerk’s office, 625 52nd St., Room 105, Kenosha WI 53140. Residents are reminded to allow enough time for delivery if they mail their ballot.
Concerned about COVID-19?
