Kenosha to open 10 polling places for April 7 election; city announces procedures at polls

The city announced these polling place procedures:

Poll workers will be supplied with hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, paper towel and disinfectant.

They will be instructed to maintain regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleaning and disinfecting of pens, surfaces, voting equipment, and other elements of the work environment.

The city will provide hand-washing stations and plexiglass barriers will be placed between the workers and voters. A police officer will be stationed at polling places.

Voters will be instructed to stand in line six feet apart and will be allowed into the polling place in small groups, no larger than 10.

Absentee voting

Voters are encouraged to participate by voting an absentee ballot by mail.

To receive a ballot, requests can be made on myvote.wi.gov, or at elections@kenosha.org, or send request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140. Include a copy of acceptable photo ID

The deadline to request a ballot is Thursday, April 2 by 4:30 p.m. For indefinitely confined and military voters the deadline is April 3 by 5 p.m.