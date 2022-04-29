 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TGIF for FREE stuff!

Kenosha Tourism Week is back! Plenty of free local fun available

Forget about the Christmas season.

This is the most wonderful time of the year.

Not only are spring flowers popping up everywhere, so are the special deals for Tourism Week.

“People are looking forward to traveling and making new memories with their families,” said Meridith Jumisko, public relations director for Visit Kenosha, our local Visitors Bureau.

“This summer,” she added, “appears to be a ‘normal’ season again, filled with events.”

Tourism Week, with its seven days of free offers, “shines a spotlight on our local hospitality industry,” Jumisko said. “They work hard all year and have had a very stressful few years with all the COVID challenges. During Tourism Week, we encourage people to ‘be a tourist in your own town’ and enjoy local attractions.”

When compiling the Tourism Week free specials, “we noticed that we already have so many attractions here that are free, which is a great thing,” Jumisko said. “We try to come up with new items along with favorites like free streetcar rides on Sunday, which is always popular.”

The new “freebies” this year are a free dog biscuit at K9 Kibble (on Monday), a free cup of coffee at three locations (on Wednesday) and a free packet of seeds for spring planting season (on May 7).

“We are also highlighting free Southport Lighthouse climbs and free rentals at the Pringle Nature Center,” Jumisko said. “Those two attractions were closed in 2021 and are back this year.”

As the calendar moves closer to summer, Jumisko is looking forward to “so many events. The History Center’s Homecoming Car Show is finally happening in July after being delayed since 2020. We’re already getting groups asking about it, including people from Australia. It really is an international event.”

“There’s always something happening here in the summer,” she said. “We have free concerts all season, the Dairy Breakfast is back in June on Father’s Day Weekend and Taste of Wisconsin returns in late July.”

The outdoor market season starts soon, too, with the Kenosha HarborMarket and Public Market heading outdoors starting May 14.

“Both markets are closed on May 7 when the Wisconsin Marathon takes over the Downtown area,” Jumisko said. “They did a limited race in 2021, but the full race is on again this year. More than 1,500 people from 35 states, plus Canada and Great Britain, are coming here to race. It’s a big tourism event.”

National promotion

Kenosha’s local Tourism Week is part of a national travel event, whose theme this year is “The Future of Travel.”

Though we don’t have our flying cars yet, the future of travel “celebrates the tourism industry’s role in driving innovation and recovery and powering the U.S. economy,” Jumisko said. “When travel wasn’t an option during COVID, we discovered the importance of it, for our own well being and for our local businesses.”

The economic impact numbers from tourism come out in June, she added, “and we think our numbers will be pretty good. We’re thankful for our visitors who choose to spend their time here. We’re a Midwest road trip stop and a harbor town.”

Get the Guide

More Tourism Week information can be found on Visit Kenosha’s Facebook page and at visitkenosha.com.

And while you’re out taking advantage of the Tourism Week freebies, you can pick up a free copy of the 2022 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide, available at local businesses and the I-94 Visitor Information Center. A digital version can be found at visitkenosha.com, with audio added this year.

If you’d like a copy mailed to you FOR FREE, fill out the form at www.visitkenosha.com/plan-your-visit/visitor-guide/

Now, get out there!

Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.

Who loves free stuff? We love free stuff!

To celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week 2022, local attractions are offering free admission and/or other freebies:

Sunday, May 1: Ride the electric streetcars for free all day. 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. The route takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. 

Monday, May 2: All of the Kenosha County dog parks offer free single-day admission. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The dog parks are: Carlisle Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Warren Close Bark Park at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 35610 89th St. in Twin Lakes. Dogs must be current on all vaccinations and wear valid dog tags. Monday bonus: Visit K9 Kibble, 5919 Sheridan Road, for one free large biscuit for your dog. The store is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday, May 3: Free main exhibit admission at the Civil War Museum. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All guests will receive free admission to "The Fiery Trial," an immersive exhibit featuring a 360-degree film that tells the stories of the soldiers on the war front and family back home in the Midwest. The museum is located at 5400 First Ave.

Wednesday, May 4: The coffee's on us! Enjoy one free coffee at these three locations: The Buzz Café, one free small drip coffee (cream and sugar available). 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5621 Sixth Ave. Harborside Common Grounds, one free large house blend coffee. 7 to 11 a.m. at 5159 Sixth Ave. The Daily Dose Café, one free 16-oz. coffee (hot or iced). 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6010 40th Ave.

Thursday, May 5: Get in your daily steps with a free climb to the top of the Southport Lighthouse. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Climb the 72 steps to the top of Kenosha’s historic 1866 lighthouse and enjoy the view. And remember, it's always free to visit the adjacent maritime museum inside the lighthouse keeper's house. Note: You must be 8 years or older to climb. The Southport Light Station Museum is located at 5117 Fourth Ave. on Simmons Island.

Friday, May 6: Go exploring in Bristol Woods County Park with free GPS and Explorer Backpack Rentals from the Pringle Nature Center. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can check out a pre-programmed GPS unit to hunt for Geocaches in the park, or a family-friendly Explorer Backpack filled with all the tools you need for a fun exploration. Note: First come, first served. A driver’s license or ID is required for the rentals. The nature center and park are at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol.

Saturday, May 7: One free packet of seeds at Feed & Seed. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop, 7115 38th St., has flowers, veggies and herb packs to choose from. Note: This offer is available to any customer who will provide an email address to join the shop's email list. 

All week (May 1-7): Stop at the I-94 Visitor Information Center. The Visitor Information Center is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 10519 120th Ave. and has information from all over the state, including visitors guides, brochures and information.

For more information, go to www.VisitKenosha.com.

