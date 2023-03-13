Members of the Kenosha Trailblazers 4-H club stepped up to help Women and Children’s Horizons as part of a special service project.

The club donated several blankets, birthday packages and hygiene products to the nonprofit organizatio.

“We brainstormed ideas in the fall,” group co-leader Aimme Cooks said. “We decided to make blankets and found needs to fill.”

To help make the project a reality, the group applied and received a $120 grant from Youth as Resources, a program in partnership with University of Wisconsin-Extension and United Way of Kenosha County. The group also received grant funding from Thrivent.

“Being able to witness all the incredible young people and their work on both on the board as well as groups like the Trailblazers — and all the work that they put into designing these projects and making them happen as a community — is just super-inspiring,” said Erica Ness, UW-Extension Positive Youth Development educator. “I think adults can take a lot (of lessons) away from (their work).”

Teagan Andrews, secretary of the 4-H club, said it was her first time doing a service project with the group.

“I thought it was for a good cause and I liked doing it,” Andrews said. “I thought it was pretty fun to try something new.”

Andrews said the hardest part of the project was giving the grant presentation to the Youth As Resources Board. She added it “felt pretty good” to give back to her community.

“I think it’s important to give back to show how much you care, restore humanity and make the world a better place,” Andrews said.

Executive Director of Women and Children’s Horizons Jennifer Paine said she and the staff were impressed with the service project.

“When we saw what they brought, we were pleasantly surprised,” Paine said. “They thought to donate kids toiletries and made birthday gifts for them.”

“To see kids want to do that at a young age is promising,” Paine said. “I hope they continue to do it.”