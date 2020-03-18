Kenosha Transit continues operations ... for now

Kenosha will continue offering citywide bus service until further notice amid growing public health concerns of the COVID-19 virus, Kenosha Area Transit Director Nelson Ogbuagu confirmed on Wednesday.
“We are working in a changing environment,” Ogbuagu said. “We have plans in place. We will respond if needed.”
Ogbuagu said additional steps are in place to assure the safety of bus drivers and passengers. Buses are fogged nightly with a disinfectant and thoroughly wiped down and sanitized in high-contact areas such as handrails and fare boxes. Drivers are supplied with gloves and cleansing wipes.
Local public transportation remains operational despite other municipalities’ decision to shut it down.
Green Bay Metro suspended its services on Monday to ensure the safety of employees, riders and the general public.
“I do not take the decision to suspend transit services lightly, but I am committed to taking any and all actions to keep our community safe and our employees well, in the days ahead,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said.
“I regret the disruption this will have on the lives of our residents and employers. However, we must err on the side of caution and public safety, as we navigate these uncharted waters.”
Kenosha Ald. Anthony Kennedy said the city is considering hiring temporary bus drivers to relieve its staffing.
“Temp drivers might be able to be used so full-time drivers aren’t exposed to the public for their entire shift,” Kennedy said. “We are taking measures to keep the buses clean and to protect the public and the drivers.”
City suspends some meetings
Mayor John Antaramian temporarily suspended public information meetings of 50 or more people, including meetings on the city’s new trash/recycling program.
Antaramian said public information meetings will not be scheduled for the next 30 days, and future meetings will be considered after April 13. City Council and its committees will continue to meet as scheduled.
“I want to assure (the public) we are going to be doing everything we can,” Antaramian said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “We’re working with the state and federal government along with the county government to keep people as safe as possible and to use common sense. I ask the public to use common sense also.
“There are a lot of little things we can do to make this better. There are also other things we’ll be required to do. As time goes on, those will all unfold. I ask people to be patient and use common sense moving forward.”
Kenosha County shut down nonessential services and closed most of its public facilities until further notice on Wednesday.
The decision came from County Executive Jim Kreuser, based on recommendation by Dr. Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health.