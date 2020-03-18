Kenosha Transit continues operations ... for now

“Temp drivers might be able to be used so full-time drivers aren’t exposed to the public for their entire shift,” Kennedy said. “We are taking measures to keep the buses clean and to protect the public and the drivers.”

City suspends some meetings

Mayor John Antaramian temporarily suspended public information meetings of 50 or more people, including meetings on the city’s new trash/recycling program.

Antaramian said public information meetings will not be scheduled for the next 30 days, and future meetings will be considered after April 13. City Council and its committees will continue to meet as scheduled.

“I want to assure (the public) we are going to be doing everything we can,” Antaramian said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “We’re working with the state and federal government along with the county government to keep people as safe as possible and to use common sense. I ask the public to use common sense also.

“There are a lot of little things we can do to make this better. There are also other things we’ll be required to do. As time goes on, those will all unfold. I ask people to be patient and use common sense moving forward.”