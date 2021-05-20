Kenosha transit employees, riders required to wear face coverings until Sept. 13

Kenosha Area Transit employees and riders will continue to be required to wear masks on city buses and streetcars, due to Transportation Security Administration requirements, city officials said Thursday.

The mask mandate for transit agencies is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and is now extended to Sept. 13, according to City Administrator John Morrissey. Drivers will have masks on hand if people do not have their own mask.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The use of face coverings for riders of the city's mass transit system will remain in effect even after Kenosha’s mask ordinance expires at 12:01 a.m. on May 27, Morrissey said. The city ordinance currently in effect requires that anyone over the age of 5 wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TSA requirements extend to all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems, according to city officials. TSA’s initial face mask requirement went into effect on February 1.