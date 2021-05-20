 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha transit employees, riders required to wear face coverings until Sept. 13
View Comments
alert top story

Kenosha transit employees, riders required to wear face coverings until Sept. 13

{{featured_button_text}}
TRANSIT APPRECIATION

Lester Safford talks about being a bus driver for Kenosha Area Transit.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Kenosha Area Transit employees and riders will continue to be required to wear masks on city buses and streetcars, due to Transportation Security Administration requirements, city officials said Thursday.

The mask mandate for transit agencies is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and is now extended to Sept. 13, according to City Administrator John Morrissey. Drivers will have masks on hand if people do not have their own mask.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The use of face coverings for riders of the city's mass transit system will remain in effect even after Kenosha’s mask ordinance expires at 12:01 a.m. on May 27, Morrissey said. The city ordinance currently in effect requires that anyone over the age of 5 wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TSA requirements extend to all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems, according to city officials. TSA’s initial face mask requirement went into effect on February 1.

Exemptions to the face mask requirement include travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities. Fines for violating the requirement range from $250 to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

Kenosha transit workers

1 of 9
View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert