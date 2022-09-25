Kenosha Unified: Battling obesity with school nutrition proves to be multifaceted issue

School nutrition and obesity in the Kenosha Unified School District can be compared to a puzzle.

There are many different pieces that go into it and the final product is confusing for people who can’t see the picture on the box.

The pieces include federal requirements, food safety and measures of health, among a host of other factors.

Federal initiatives

Since the passing of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act in 2010, schools that follow the guidelines have faced strict nutritional requirements for what they are allowed to serve.

Some of the provisions in the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, according to a fact-sheet, include “(giving the) USDA the authority to set nutritional standards for all foods regularly sold in schools during the school day, including vending machines, the “a la carte” lunch lines, and school stores; (providing) additional funding to schools that meet updated nutritional standards for federally subsidized lunches; (and setting) basic standards for school wellness policies including goals for nutrition promotion and education and physical activity, while still permitting (district) flexibility to tailor the policies to (its) particular needs.”

“The programs that we have are federally mandated in terms of the requirements that we have to follow, (and) that goes all the way down from the components and the serving sizes, to calories, sodium, saturated fat and trans fat, (which) has to be zero,” said Emily Riedler the district dietary manager for KUSD. “Breakfast and lunch have separate requirements, and it goes by grade level. So think about it in terms of elementary, middle and high school, they have three separate requirements.”

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction oversees and audits the food programs. If the district is found to not be following the federal programs during an audit, corrective action is taken based on the infraction.

“They have to take a fruit or vegetable, that’s part of the requirements,” Riedler said. “Without it, you’re going to be paying ala carte prices for your meal.”

Breakfast and lunch

The DPI has nutrition standards and meal pattern requirements posted on its website for both breakfast and lunch programs.

The requirements break down the required amounts of fruits, vegetables, grains and meats for each grade group, as well as calorie, sodium, saturated fat and trans fat limits.

For a more in-depth look at the breakfast and lunch requirements, PDFs of the information can be found at dpi.wi.gov/school-nutrition/program-requirements/menu-planning.

Food safety protocols

Food safety protocol in schools is equally as strict, with food products arriving to the school pre-cooked.

“Part of that piece that we take out of the equation is that we don’t have any raw products at the schools,” Riedler said. “The only raw products would be coming into our central production kitchen in (the ESC).”

The food supplied in schools is not only supplied by the district, but also by distributors, which supply food specifically for K-12 education.

“(For example), ‘I’m gonna buy a low sodium, whole grain chicken nugget,’” Riedler said. “(You’re) not usually going to find all of those things. Maybe you’ll find a whole grain nugget or something, but not to meet all of those requirements, so they’re very specifically formulated.”

Measuring obesity

Using an individual’s body mass index contributes to how obesity is measured.

“It only is your weight versus your height. It doesn’t take into effect things like muscle mass, or anything like that,” Riedler said. “It’s not the whole picture.”

Riedler said weight is not the only indicator of health.

“I don’t think that someone’s weight is the end-all-be-all of how healthy or unhealthy they are. There’s many factors. It could be genetics, they could be on medication that causes weight issues, maybe they have some type of other physical disability, or maybe they have some metabolic disorder; there’s lots of different things,” Riedler said. “So the BMI, I think, in that way is flawed because of how it is measured.”

Addressing childhood obesity locally

Riedler said she did not know for sure if there is an issue with obesity in KUSD, but assumed that would be the case given the national statistics.

“I would be willing to say that it most likely is a problem,” Reidler said. I wouldn’t know for sure just because I think it is just a problem in general of that population.”

Reidler advised people who have concerns about the nutritional value of school meals to contact their local legislators as they have more control over regulations than the school.

“I think that goes with anything you want to change, you need to contact the people that are in charge of it, but I just don’t think that people are aware that that’s where they (school nutritional guidelines) come from,” Reidler said. “We don’t just sit here and throw (a concept) into the air and say, ‘This sounds like a good idea.’”