Kenosha Unified Board OKs 2021 budget with 9.63 percent levy increase, hike in property taxes

Homeowners in the Kenosha Unified School District can expect their taxes to rise in 2021.
The School Board voted 7-0 Tuesday night, with virtually no deliberation or comment, on the 2021 budget, which supports district operations with a levy that will increase by 9.63 percent. That reflects a total levy increase of $8,395,734, to $95,574,353 next year compared with $87,178,619 this year, to fund schools, debt service and the district’s community service fund.
To support the levy, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 will pay $1,787 in taxes to the district based on a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of property value, according to levy analysis provided in the budget document. For the previous year, tax on a $200,000 home was $1,718 based on $8.59 per $1,000 of property value.
Broken down, the levy hike includes $80,475,961 toward the general fund, which increased by 12.27 percent over last year. It also includes $13,598,392 for debt service, which decreased by 2.84 percent, and $1.5 million for the community service fund, an amount that saw no increase.
The levy backs the district’s general fund budget, or its largest fund for operations, of $271,030,215. That’s up 7.6 percent compared with $251,867,369 from the previous year, according to Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan’s finalized report to the board. The district’s overall budget will increase by 3.37 percent from $309,928,916 to $320,387,697 next year.
Enrollment dive
The district took a sharp hit to enrollment, which resulted in a more than $3.2 million loss to state general funding for schools, the largest drop among districts whose funding was reduced. Despite the enrollment decline, Unified’s revenue limit authority, or the amount it is able to levy, reflected increases to make up for the losses. Electors at the annual meeting in September voted in favor of authorizing the district to levy the maximum allowable by state law.
At the annual meeting held Sept. 15, Unified had projected the 2021 levy at $91.5 million, with an increase of 4.91 percent over this year’s amount.
At the time, administration had initially projected a loss of 300 full-time equivalent students. However, that number more than tripled, resulting in a loss of 1,187 student full-time equivalents used to calculate a $7.1 million exemption, reflected in the tax levy increase. Also reflected in the levy are the increases for pass-through funding for school vouchers and the loss in aid from personal property exemptions to businesses within the district.
Enrollment as of the third Friday in September saw a record decline of 1,336 students for Unified — three times the loss compared with a year ago. The counts are converted to full-time equivalents for state funding calculation.
Pandemic effect
Unified administration has attributed much of the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected pre-kindergarten enrollment and its funding for programs. While it is not required, Unified has traditionally offered the pre-K program, and that is where the district saw its greatest decline — 607 students — as parents opted not to register their kids amid the pandemic. At the fifth-grade level, the district saw a drop of 221 students, attributed to the declining birth rate.
But administration has not recommended staff or program cuts, instead viewing this year’s drop in students as an outlier.
“The board and administration reviews the budget and staffing on an annual basis,” district spokesperson Tanya Ruder said following Tuesday’s meeting. “While we have been experiencing a decline in the birth rate in recent years, we are hopeful that this year’s increased decline is an anomaly due to the pandemic and that families will return to KUSD once it is over.
“However, we will continue to monitor numbers closely as the year progresses.”
