Kenosha Unified Board OKs 2021 budget with 9.63 percent levy increase, hike in property taxes

Homeowners in the Kenosha Unified School District can expect their taxes to rise in 2021.

The School Board voted 7-0 Tuesday night, with virtually no deliberation or comment, on the 2021 budget, which supports district operations with a levy that will increase by 9.63 percent. That reflects a total levy increase of $8,395,734, to $95,574,353 next year compared with $87,178,619 this year, to fund schools, debt service and the district’s community service fund.

To support the levy, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 will pay $1,787 in taxes to the district based on a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of property value, according to levy analysis provided in the budget document. For the previous year, tax on a $200,000 home was $1,718 based on $8.59 per $1,000 of property value.

Broken down, the levy hike includes $80,475,961 toward the general fund, which increased by 12.27 percent over last year. It also includes $13,598,392 for debt service, which decreased by 2.84 percent, and $1.5 million for the community service fund, an amount that saw no increase.