Kenosha Unified cancels all Friday after school activities in the city in abundance of caution after Rittenhouse trial verdict

Kenosha Unified School District has cancelled tonight's after school activities in the city in abundance of caution after the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.

Out of town after school events will go on as planned.

"As you may know, the Rittenhouse trial verdict has been announced. We do not know what this will bring for our community, but our hope is that all remains calm and peaceful," the district stated in a prepared release.

"We will continue to work with local law enforcement to determine any safety concerns, as well as monitor the situation over the weekend, to determine if an extension of virtual learning is needed for any of our schools. Should there be a need, we will notify families no later than Sunday at 2 p.m.

"While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we have decided to cancel all after school activities taking place tonight either in KUSD schools or our community for the safety and well-being of all."

Any events or field trips taking place out of town will occur as planned. Parents/guardians may choose whether their child participates in these activities.

"If you feel your child needs additional support next week, please connect with your child’s school office so they can work to arrange a meeting with your child’s counselor," the district stated.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding and support as we work to maintain student and staff safety. If you have any questions, please call your child’s school office."

