Kenosha Unified cancels its standing committee meetings, seeks community volunteers to fill seats

The Kenosha Unified School Board has cancelled its scheduled standing committee meetings set for Tuesday.
The board called off the meetings due to an ongoing effort to fill volunteer community representative seats.
The standing committee meetings on Curriculum/Program, Audit/Budget/Finance, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities will be rescheduled at a later date.
IN PHOTOS: First day of classes at Lincoln Middle School
Staff at Lincoln Middle School helped students mark their first day back to the 2021-22 school year on Sept. 1, 2021, with a photo booth. Pictures were taken outdoors in the make-shift photo booth. It brought smiles to the faces of the students to welcome them back to the 2021-22 school year,