Kenosha Unified cancels its standing committee meetings, seeks community volunteers to fill seats
The Kenosha Unified School Board has cancelled its scheduled standing committee meetings set for Tuesday.

The board called off the meetings due to an ongoing effort to fill volunteer community representative seats.

Tarik Hamdan, Kenosha Unified's chief financial officer presents the district's 2021-22 preliminary budget figures prior to the annual meeting of electors on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

The standing committee meetings on Curriculum/Program, Audit/Budget/Finance, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities will be rescheduled at a later date.

