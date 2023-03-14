Kenosha Unified’s 51st Annual Districtwide Student Art Show will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., from March 18 to April 23.

More than 1,000 works of art from KUKEnosha Unified’s elementary, middle, high and charter schools will be on display and juried for a variety of award recognitions/

A gallery opening will be held on Friday, March 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. to kick off the event.

Members of the district’s fine arts staff will be at the event to meet, greet and speak with parents/guardians of participating students, as well as other museum patrons.

The show will remain open through April 23 and is free to all patrons. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact Scott Plank, KUSD coordinator of fine arts, at 262-359-6388 or splank@kusd.edu.