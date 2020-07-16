Kenosha Unified expects to require masks for students, staff

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the school year starts, students, staff and the rare visitor all will be required to wear masks upon entering any and all Kenosha Unified buildings.

A committee studying the use of personal protective equipment made the recommendation at a special school board meeting last week. It will be part of the overall plan for re-entry to be considered at the board’s July 28 meeting.

KUSD Facilities Director Pat Finnemore, as he did last month, reiterated the need for face masks to be worn to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“That importance can’t really be over-emphasized with the number of students that we have in classrooms, hallways, buses, etc.,” he said.

Last week, the district received its shipment of more than 41,000 masks including two for each student and four for each staff member.

“They’re high quality double-layered face masks, they provided instructions for them. I think the only knock is that they’re white,” he said.

He said they are one size fits all, which necessitated ordering additional double-layered face masks to fit younger students – approximately fourth grade and younger. They are expected to arrive the first week of August.