Kenosha Unified expects to require masks for students, staff

When the school year starts, students, staff and the rare visitor all will be required to wear masks upon entering any and all Kenosha Unified buildings.
A committee studying the use of personal protective equipment made the recommendation at a special school board meeting last week. It will be part of the overall plan for re-entry to be considered at the board’s July 28 meeting.
KUSD Facilities Director Pat Finnemore, as he did last month, reiterated the need for face masks to be worn to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“That importance can’t really be over-emphasized with the number of students that we have in classrooms, hallways, buses, etc.,” he said.
Last week, the district received its shipment of more than 41,000 masks including two for each student and four for each staff member.
“They’re high quality double-layered face masks, they provided instructions for them. I think the only knock is that they’re white,” he said.
He said they are one size fits all, which necessitated ordering additional double-layered face masks to fit younger students – approximately fourth grade and younger. They are expected to arrive the first week of August.
Staff will receive four cloth face masks, two with solid covering and two with clear openings, “so that students can both see mouth and a portion of the facial expressions of the teacher.”
In addition, the district has purchased plastic face shields for all staff, an option to be worn over the masks for extra protection.
Last month the committee had “highly recommended” that face masks be worn by all staff and students while on a bus or at school, based on the prevailing information available and recommendation from Kenosha County health officials.
The increase in COVID-19 cases, along with some counties adopting face masks requirements, however, has spurred the district’s tougher stance in requiring the wearing of masks.
Finnemore also cited major department stores including Walmart, Target and Kohl’s among others having made mask wearing mandatory.
Finnemore said in surveying district staff members, 72% supported requiring face masks at all times or requiring them with some exceptions, such as, when physical distancing was not possible. Others surveyed, or 14.4% supported a recommendation to wear them, while 13.6% preferred wearing no masks at all. More than 2,700 staff members responded to the survey.
“Our recommendation now is that face masks are required, with some exceptions,” he said. Those include that they not be worn during physical education classes, in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or if a person has a medical condition or obviously, while eating.
Masks also would be required to be worn by students on all First Student or city buses unless the student has a specific and documented medical issue.
Board member Dan Wade said he “totally” supports students wearing masks, but wondered what would happen if they didn’t.
Sue Valeri, Unified chief of school leadership, said similar discussions have taken place among principals.
“On the one hand there are going to be some kids unable, medically, to wear a mask. The other is if a student just refuses,” she said.
She said they didn’t want to have discipline them and send them home, but rather educate those students for why they must wear them.
“It’s kind of like dealing with dress code violations,” she said.
She said administration and school principals continue to discuss other options, such as, allowing students to wear their own masks, which would also be subject to the dress code.
“Ultimately, we’re thinking if kids don’t follow the required face mask rule and they don’t have a medical reason for it, we would actually put them in virtual learning,” she said.
School Board President Tom Duncan said the district needs to take a “much stronger” stand with students who refuse to wear masks.
“I think we’ve all read multiple e-mails the last couple days about individuals concerned that `My child is going to be in a classroom and that other child is not going to be well or have the mask on,’” he said.
“So, we’re going to have to do something – one strike, two strikes – then you go virtual. We shouldn’t be putting kids at risk because one individual says, `I’m not going to comply.’”
