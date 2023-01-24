Kenosha Unified fourth-graders hit the slopes with Jockey and SOS Outreach at Wilmot Mountain

Bill Murray, left, helps Tyrell Gibbs, 10, learn to ski down a hill at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon. The lessons, equipment and mentorship are part of the SOS Outreach program in partnership with Jockey.
Jillian Craig
Grace Kroth, 10, begins to ski down the hill at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon, as Nayeli Gonzalez, 10, left, watches her begin her descent. Students were provided with free lessons and use of fitted ski gear as part of the “Learn to Ride” program.
Jillian Craig
Tyrell Gibbs, 10, carries his skis back to the rental counter after an afternoon of learning to ski at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon. The lessons, equipment and mentorship are part of the “Learn to Ride” program.
Jillian Craig
From left to right, Isaiah Thomas, 9, A’Nylah Garden, 10, and Bri’Lyin Garden-Hatcher, 9, follow a ski instructor down a hill at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon. The lessons, equipment and mentorship are part of the “Learn to Ride” program.
Jillian Craig
A Wilmot Mountain ski instructor gives instructions to Nayeli Gonzalez, 10, before she skis down a hill Monday afternoon. Kenosha area youth have the opportunity to learn to ski for free with the “Learn to Ride” program.
Jillian Craig
Kevin Regamas, 11, left, watches as Gael Hernandez, 10, takes off down the hill at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon. Students were provided with free lessons and ski gear as part of the SOS Outreach “Learn to Ride” program, which works in partnership with Jockey.
Jillian Craig
Cataleya Escobedo, left, and Kylie Renner, 10, hold on to each other as they walk toward the the ski hill. Students were provided with free lessons and fitted with ski gear as part of the “Learn to Ride” ski and mentorship program.
Jillian Craig
From left to right, Bri’Lyin Garden-Hatcher, 9, A’Nylah Garden, 10, and Isaiah Thomas, 9, listen to instructions from Wilmot Mountain Ski Instructor Tim Molitor Monday afternoon. The free lessons were part of the “Learn to Ride” program.
Jillian Craig
Wilmot Mountain Ski Instructor Tim Molitor, left, shows Bri’Lyin Garden-Hatcher, 9, how to keep balance while skiing. Jockey partnered with SOS Outreach to help bring the “Learn to Ride” program to more students in the Kenosha area.
Jillian Craig
Itzel Rivera, 9, left, is guided to Wilmot Mountain Ski Instructor Jerry Klaetsch, Monday afternoon. Jockey partnered with SOS Outreach to help bring the “Learn to Ride” program to more students in the Kenosha area.
Jillian Craig
Isaiah Thomas, 9, holds his hands out in front of himself to keep his balance while learning to ski at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon. Students were provided with free lessons and fitted with ski gear as part of the SOS Outreach “Learn to Ride” program.
Jillian Craig
Devin Vanderwood, left, helps Emily Hernandez, 9, learn to ski at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon. The “Learn to Ride” ski and mentorship program provides youth with free ski lessons, and helps them get fitted with the proper gear.
Jillian Craig
Bri’Lyin Garden-Hatcher, 9, skis down a hill as an instructor watches from afar at Wilmot Mountain Monday afternoon. The “Learn to Ride” ski and mentorship program provides youth with free ski lessons, and helps them get fitted with the proper gear.
Jillian Craig
Kevin Regamas, 11, is instructed by Wilmot Mountain Ski Instructor Jerry Klaetsch, on how to go down the hill with cone target set up Monday afternoon. Students were provided with free lessons and fitted for ski gear as part of the “Learn to Ride” program.
WILMOT — Kenosha Unified students hit the slopes Monday afternoon at Wilmot Mountain for the first of many ski lessons as part of the “Learn to Ride” ski and mentor program.
With the help of Jockey and SOS Outreach, kids from Frank Elementary, Brass Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha have the opportunity to receive professional skiing instruction for five weeks. They were fitted with ski gear, at no cost to them, and had the chance to collaborate with community mentors.
Their mentors are working with them on the SOS core values of “courage, discipline, integrity, wisdom, compassion, and humility,” which are all skills that provide a framework for positive decision making.
“When we heard about (“Learn to Ride”), we knew we wanted more kids to get involved in it,” said Jockey Chief Philanthropy Officer Jake McGhee. “It gets kids out of their comfort zones and it’s a great leaning experience.”
Emily Hernandez, a 9-year-old fourth-grader at Frank Elementary, said Monday was her first time skiing and she was having fun.
“I learned to climb up the hill, ski down the hill and turn,” she said.
Frank Elementary fourth-grade teacher Jessica Huizenga said she was grateful for SOS Outreach for giving Frank students the opportunity to learn to ski.
“What a wonderful opportunity, especially for inner-city students, to learn something they may have never had the chance to learn,” Huizenga said.
The ski and mentor program first started last year with students at Brass Elementary. Terri McGuire, a Brass Elementary school fourth/fifth grade teacher and now SOS Outreach Program coordinator, was instrumental in bringing the mentorship program to kids in Kenosha.
“It’s much more than just learning to ski. Students are developing life skills through an emphasis on core values, adult mentorship and community service activities,” McGuire said. “With the launch of the mentor program, our students are paired with vibrant people in our community to hit the slopes and develop connections that will hopefully last more than just one season.
“The goal is to build strong character, positive relationships, and a greater sense of belonging. Skiing is the catalyst to get them excited and have fun,” she said.
Brass Elementary students who completed the introductory “Learn to Ride” program last year have now been placed in the mentor program, which will span from fourth grade through high school, with each year of the curriculum requiring increased youth participation in skill development and community service commitments. Upon completion of the mentor program, kids can then give back to the community by becoming junior mentors.
After hearing about the SOS Outreach program, Jockey partnered with the program to help bring it to more students.
“When we first heard about the SOS Outreach program that took place last year, we knew it was something we wanted to be involved with,” McGhee said. “Not only do we love the idea of youth having an opportunity they likely would not otherwise have, but we also loved the SOS Outreach curriculum and mentor program, and we thought it was a perfect way to get our employees involved.”
With the combination of the three schools and the Boys and Girls Club, more than 140 students and kids will participate in this year’s program.
