Kenosha Unified School Board approves estimated $3.1 million reductions to preliminary 2023-24 budget

In an effort to address a looming preliminary $9.7 million deficit, the Kenosha Unified School Board has approved an estimated $3.1 million in preliminary budget reductions for the 2023-24 school year.

The reductions approved Tuesday night, which total $3.09 million, include 20% of the Education Support Center departmental discretionary budgets; as well as 10% of the elementary, 15% the middle school, and 20% of the high school discretionary budgets; 50% of the Technology Refresh budget; and 50% of the facilities major maintenance budget.

The board also approved instrumentality charter school cost sharing adjustments for a savings of $300,000.

Also initially proposed were recommended cuts for the elimination of district contributions to staff Health Saving Accounts for a savings of $2.07 million and the inclusion of spending a portion of the Pleasant Prairie Tax Incremental District Revenue on a new gym floor for Bradford High School at a cost of $1 million.

Board member Mary Modder made a motion to approve all recommendations for reduction, except the district contributions to HSA and the proposed Pleasant Prairie TID revenue spending option.

“I understand that it is a big ticket item that can save $2 million, and I do understand that the employees were told when we began the changes in insurance and starting it out that we’d be weening them off of it, but to go from $750 (for single-person contributions) to $600 then to $0 is kind of a big step,” Modder said. “Since this is preliminary, I’d like to look at other things before we take that step, and hope that we can perhaps get better news from the state.”

Kenosha Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan said eliminating district contributions to employee HSA’s do not eliminate the accounts. Rather, it would be up to the employee to make a pre-taxed contribution.

“That (elimination) does not mean the HSA accounts would close, and individual employees could still fund their own pre-taxed dollars into HSA accounts based on IRS limits,” Hamdan said. “This would be the end of the district contributing to those accounts.”

School board member Eric Meadows said feedback from the community indicated most were okay with eliminating district contributions to employee HSA accounts.

“As representatives of the community, that’s what the community has decided they think is best for this district,” Meadows said. “As a representative government, I have a hard time saying ‘No, we can’t approve the recommendation of the community to make that cut.’ So, you’re recommendation to strike the elimination of the HSA (district contributions) goes against what the majority in the community told us.”

Board member Kristine Schmaling echoed the same sentiments of Meadows, saying there were teachers and other community members who were on board with the idea based on their feedback.

“Not to mention, there was a variety of people (at the budget workshop). It wasn’t just people in the community. It was teachers, educators (and business people,” Schmaling said. “So it wasn’t just community. It was also teachers who work here, and we still came up with those numbers, so I think that needs to be made clear too.”

Modder said, in her group during one of the workshops, the elimination of the district’s HSA contributions was a choice made only after running out of hypothetical options, including the hypothetical option of closing schools.

“I do understand that the HSA may need to go. What I’m asking is that, in this preliminary budget scenario, that we look at other things first,” Modder said. “In my group (in the budget workshop), I think it was the third round where we were needing to cut all sorts of things and we already had to vote to close a number of schools. Playing a budget scenario game and working with people’s real-life paychecks to take away $600 per person, $1,200 per family, when you haven’t looked at everything else, just as a preliminary step, seems to me to be hasty.”

Amidst discussion, School Board President Yolanda Adams passed the gavel to Modder to weigh in on the discussion.

“I’m going to support the motion (to make the first group of cuts, without the HSA the TID spending),” Adams said. “I do think that we probably need to revisit whether $1 million of the TID payout is something we want to put back into the maintenance budget. Perhaps some of it, but maybe not all of it. And the HSA accounts... I think it’s worthy of more discussion and we need to look at it.”

The motion narrowly passed by a 4-3 vote.

The state’s biennium budget for the state of Wisconsin will not be enacted until July 1, 2023. Presently, school districts are still waiting to learn how much per-pupil aid they will receive, based on that budget.

“Since we have a huge surplus of $6.6 billion at the state level, I think that if we don’t do something to start advocating now for that increase in public education funding, we are going to be hurting. It’s not going to let up,” said Board Member Rebecca Stevens. “You’ve got $6.6 billion, and that’s the taxpayers’ dollars. Our taxpayers do support public education, they want the best for our children and for our district and they want all kids to have a chance to be successful.”