Kenosha Unified School Board hires new superintendent; Weiss to start Oct. 1

The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved the hiring of its next superintendent.
Following a community forum and interviews the School Board later announced on Sept. 15 it had selected Jeffrey Weiss, one of two finalists to become the next superintendent. The board approved his employment Tuesday night. Also a finalist for the job was Jason Nault, associate superintendent in Waukegan, Ill.
"Dr. Weiss has extensive knowledge, dedication to the profession and leadership experience, (which) make him an excellent fit for the role of Superintendent of Schools for Kenosha Unified School District," said School Board President Yolanda Adams.
Weiss has worked in education since 1994, starting as an English/reading specialist at Zion-Benton, Ill., Township High School. His work in leadership roles began in 2003 when he served as a subschool principal at Washington Park High School in Racine. Weiss worked in other leadership positions in the Racine Unified School District including supervisor of English/language arts, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent for elementary education.
In 2013, he began his work as superintendent in the Richmond School District and held that position for six years before being named superintendent of the School District of South Milwaukee in 2019, which was his most recent place of employment before coming to the Kenosha Unified School District.
Weiss has ties to the Kenosha community and has lived in the area for 16 years. His children graduated from Unified schools.
"I'm very excited to be back," Weiss said. "This is a great district and I'm very excited to be the superintendent."
Weiss' educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Wisconsin – Parkside in 1993, Master of Science in Education in 2004 from Carthage College and Doctorate of Education from Cardinal Stritch University in 2017.
Weiss will start as superintendent Oct.1. Following the meeting, he said he was looking forward to getting to know the district.
"I'm really looking forward to getting out and seeing all the schools (and) meeting the staff and students" Weiss said.
Emily Schinkowitch, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student, checks out second floor plans of the proposed Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy following a press conference held Thursday at the site of the former Brown National Bank Building, 2222 63rd St., on Tuesday, April 26, 2002. The academy will occupy the former bank building.
Sign depicting public and private organizations partnering with the City of Kenosha to create the proposed Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at 2222 63rd St. in the city's Uptown district. The academy, which caters to youth in middle school and high school and young adults ages 18-24, is expected to open as early as January 2023.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian applauds students from Lincoln Middle School's Teen Achievers program, which will be part of the new Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, during a press conference Tuesday at the former Brown National Bank building in Uptown, where the academy is planned. The academy is expected to open as early as January 2023.
Katherine Marks, community outreach coordinator for the City of Kenosha, talks about the exciting opportunities at the proposed emerging leaders academy for youth and young adults as she addresses a group of University of Wisconsin-Parkside students during a press conference Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the site of the academy.
Mayor John Antaramian, left, introduces Ardis Mahone Mosley, Mahone Fund community engagement director and a parent liaison with Lincoln Middle School, during a press conference announcing the creation of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Katherine Marks, Kenosha’s community outreach coordinator, left, looks on as Ardis Mahone-Mosley of the Mahone Fund, second from right, accepts a hug from Carthage College President John Swallow at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the creation of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy in the former Brown National Bank building in Uptown.
Cindy Altergott, Kenosha Family YMCA executive director, discusses the collaboration efforts with the city and several organizations that helped establish the new Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at Tuesday's press conference as Katherine Marks, City of Kenosha community outreach coordinator listens.
Jake McGhee, vice president, chief philanthropy officer for Jockey International, announces a partnership with Best Buy, to create a teen technology center within the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy during the press conference on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
KENOSHA EMERGING LEADERS ACADEMY
An artist’s rendering of the building exterior for the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, which will be located inside the former Brown National Bank building in the city’s Uptown district.
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, left, along with others, examines architectural drawings and floor plans for the proposed Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Katherine Marks, community outreach coordinator for the City of Kenosha, talks about the exciting opportunities at the proposed emerging leaders academy for youth and young adults as she addresses a group of University of Wisconsin-Parkside students during a press conference Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the site of the academy.
