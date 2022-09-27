Kenosha Unified School Board hires new superintendent; Weiss to start Oct. 1

The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved the hiring of its next superintendent.

Following a community forum and interviews the School Board later announced on Sept. 15 it had selected Jeffrey Weiss, one of two finalists to become the next superintendent. The board approved his employment Tuesday night. Also a finalist for the job was Jason Nault, associate superintendent in Waukegan, Ill.

"Dr. Weiss has extensive knowledge, dedication to the profession and leadership experience, (which) make him an excellent fit for the role of Superintendent of Schools for Kenosha Unified School District," said School Board President Yolanda Adams.

Weiss has worked in education since 1994, starting as an English/reading specialist at Zion-Benton, Ill., Township High School. His work in leadership roles began in 2003 when he served as a subschool principal at Washington Park High School in Racine. Weiss worked in other leadership positions in the Racine Unified School District including supervisor of English/language arts, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent for elementary education.

In 2013, he began his work as superintendent in the Richmond School District and held that position for six years before being named superintendent of the School District of South Milwaukee in 2019, which was his most recent place of employment before coming to the Kenosha Unified School District.

Weiss has ties to the Kenosha community and has lived in the area for 16 years. His children graduated from Unified schools.

"I'm very excited to be back," Weiss said. "This is a great district and I'm very excited to be the superintendent."

Weiss' educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Wisconsin – Parkside in 1993, Master of Science in Education in 2004 from Carthage College and Doctorate of Education from Cardinal Stritch University in 2017.

Weiss will start as superintendent Oct.1. Following the meeting, he said he was looking forward to getting to know the district.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out and seeing all the schools (and) meeting the staff and students" Weiss said.

