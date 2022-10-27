Kenosha Unified School Board OKs budget including significant drop in tax rate

The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education has approved a 2022-23 fiscal budget which includes a tax levy of $84,099,728, down more than 6 percent.

The tax levy and mill rate are set to be lower in 2022-23, with the levy at $84,099,72, a drop of more than $5.95 million from the 2021-22 levy of $89,696,473.

The 2022-23 mill rate will be at $6.24. Based on the ending of a tax incremental financing district in Pleasant Prairie, the district was able to significantly cut its mill rate from last year, a reduction of 19,.85%.

On a $200,000 property, one could expect to pay $1,247.66 in taxes for KUSD's 2022-23 fiscal year, down $308.93 for the same property in 2021-22.

The adopted budget has an unbalanced General Fund which would end the fiscal year with a $367,000 deficit.

"We're pretty happy with the results," said Kenosha Unified's Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan. "Keep in mind, assuming if everybody were to spend all of the budget authority that they have in the year, the revenues would be 367,000 less than the expenditures."

Revenue from the General Fund is used for instruction, support services and non-program transactions, which is outlined in the budget.

The district is to receive $147,448,617 in aid from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, which aligned with the district's expectations.

"Our prediction on our (state) aid was pretty spot on ... We lost some revenue limit authority because our declining enrollment exemption wasn't as bad as originally predicted," Hamdan said.

"We got more students (which) reduced the declining enrollment exemption (in the district) because we are already in a 'hold harmless' situation. Our state aid for revenue limit computation is down about 1% from last year and that's 1% of a rather large number. It's $1.4 million less in state aid than it was last year," he said.

With the closing of the tax incremental district in Pleasant Prairie near Uline, Haribo and the Pleasant Prairie Prime Outlets, the tax levy is spread over a larger tax base. That also means the property values in the area increased from last year by 16.98% to an equalized value of $13,481,174,919.

Another plus from the TID closing was a $10,661,942 surplus it had at the time it closed. Kenosha Unified will receive roughly 33% from that surplus, which means $3,540,822 in revenue for the district to use freely.

In a proposal presented to the board, Patrick Finnemore, director of facilities for Kenosha Unified, said it is recommended to use the funds to replace the Bradford Fieldhouse floor and replace the concrete and asphalt parking lots and walkways at Whittier, Prairie Lane and Pleasant Prairie elementary schools.

The Bradford project is estimated to cost $2.6 million and the concrete and asphalt projects are estimated to cost $600,000.

"It's one time funding, and there are certain uses that do make sense for one time funding and one of them would be capital projects," Finnemore said. "One of the things we've talked about is there is a distinct possibility that our annual operating budget as it relates to capital projects may need to be reduced this coming year and the years following that with the budget constraints we have. The use of one time funds may become our more likely way of getting capital things done."

The topic was a discussion-only item, so there was no decision made on how to use the funds. The district does not know when it will receive the money, but is expecting to receive it by Dec. 31.