Kenosha Unified School Board requires masks for all students, teachers and district staff

The Kenosha Unified School District Board has voted in favor of requiring all students and staff wear masks while indoors during the upcoming semester.

Students report for 2021-22 fall semester on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The decision was made at School Board meeting online Thursday night, following an in-person meeting scheduled Tuesday that was halted when overflow crowds would not social distance, including relocating into an overflow room to watch proceedings which were to include discussion of the district's proposed masking policy for elementary grades.

Kenosha administrators previously recommended students in grades 6 and younger be required to wear a mask until vaccines are available for them. Otherwise, it suggested masks remain optional for students in grades 7 through 12. It recommends circling back on the mask policy as it monitors community case and vaccination rates.

For nearly three hours, the board listened to parents, students and members of the community share their opinions on masks and other COVID-19 mitigations. Some expressed they wanted masks completely optional. Others expressed they wanted masks required.