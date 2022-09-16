Kenosha Unified School Board to hold district's annual meeting Tuesday

The annual meeting of Kenosha Unified School District will be held on Tuesday in the Auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St.
The annual meeting will begin immediately following a meeting of the School Board to be held on the same evening at 7:00 P.M. for the purpose of the presentation and public hearing on the District’s proposed budget for 2022-23.
The agenda for the annual meeting will be to elect a chairperson, adopt rules of order and the agenda, establish salaries and reimbursement of expenses for School Board members, approve the 2022-23 tax levy and establish the date for the 2023 annual meeting.
At 7:45 P.M. or immediately following adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Electors a special meeting of the Board of Education will be held for the purpose of: Discussion/Action – Resolution Authorizing Temporary Borrowing in an Amount Not to Exceed $8,000,000; Issuance of Tax and Revenue Anticipation Promissory Notes; and Participation in the PMA Levy and Aid Anticipation Notes Program, pursuant to Section 67.12(8)(a)1, Wis. Stats
Children in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas, enjoy craft time at a Freedom to Read Inc. library. Susy Siel, a retired Kenosha Unified teacher and librarian, now opens libraries and helps create greater access to learning opportunities with technology in the same place that was a second home to her as a child.
IN PHOTOS: Freedom to Read Inc. set up by retired Kenosha teacher establishes libraries on Bahamian island of Eleuthera amid pandemic
Retired Kenosha Unified teacher and librarian Susy Siel now opens libraries and helps create greater access to learning opportunities with technology in the same place that was a second home to her as a child, a Bahamian island.
New window installation provided by Sineus Construction at the Green Castle Public Library in Eleuthera, the Bahamas.
Susy Siel with Eleuthera District Superintendent Michael Culmer
Freedom to Read Inc. founder Susy Siel and Eleuthera District Education Superintendent Michael Culmer work closely to ensure students are accessing the libraries.
Susy Siel of Freedom to Read Inc. transforms old buildings like this one into libraries.
Freedom to Read Inc. founder Susy Siel, center, showing Bahamian community leaders the progress of a building that will become a library.
North Eleuthera High School students assist with cataloging books into the Follett Destiny Online catalog at the Lower Bogue Public Library.
Volunteer Brian Mulhern of Austin, Texas and formerly of Kenosha, gave his time and construction expertise to the Green Castle Public Library on the island of Eleuthra in the Bahamas.
Preston Albury High School student Shawnice Lightbourne is the Junior Librarian in Eleuthera's Green Castle Public Library.
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.