Kenosha Unified School Board to hold district's annual meeting Tuesday

The annual meeting of Kenosha Unified School District will be held on Tuesday in the Auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St.

The annual meeting will begin immediately following a meeting of the School Board to be held on the same evening at 7:00 P.M. for the purpose of the presentation and public hearing on the District’s proposed budget for 2022-23.

The agenda for the annual meeting will be to elect a chairperson, adopt rules of order and the agenda, establish salaries and reimbursement of expenses for School Board members, approve the 2022-23 tax levy and establish the date for the 2023 annual meeting.

At 7:45 P.M. or immediately following adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Electors a special meeting of the Board of Education will be held for the purpose of: Discussion/Action – Resolution Authorizing Temporary Borrowing in an Amount Not to Exceed $8,000,000; Issuance of Tax and Revenue Anticipation Promissory Notes; and Participation in the PMA Levy and Aid Anticipation Notes Program, pursuant to Section 67.12(8)(a)1, Wis. Stats