Kenosha Unified School District announces Summer Food Service Program

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Kenosha Unified School District has announced plans for its Summer Food Service Program. The program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under.
Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.
The following locations will be serving the free meals from June 21 through July 29 this summer:
Bullen Middle School, breakfast 8 to 8:35 a.m.
Brass Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
EBSOLA Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Lincoln Middle School, breakfast 8 to 8:35 a.m., lunch 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
McKinley Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Southport Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Strange Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Washington Middle School, breakfast 8 to 8:35 a.m., lunch 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
Please note: No meals will be served on Fridays or on Monday, July 5.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on-site meal consumption is not required.
Meals are provided to eligible children, regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Tanya Ruder, KUSD spokesperson. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”