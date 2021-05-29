Kenosha Unified School District announces Summer Food Service Program

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Kenosha Unified School District has announced plans for its Summer Food Service Program. The program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under.

Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

The following locations will be serving the free meals from June 21 through July 29 this summer:

Bullen Middle School, breakfast 8 to 8:35 a.m.

Brass Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

EBSOLA Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary, breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.