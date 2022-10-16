Kenosha Unified School District budget workshop looks at types of hard decisions facing schools

Just what kind of hard choices face school districts when they try to balance budgets affected by many factors outside their control?

That question was one of many at the heart of a workshop held by members of the Kenosha Unified School District joint standing committees last week. The activity and subsequent discussions, had them working out faux budgets for an imaginary school district so they can get a better idea as to how to try and balance needs and wants, with student counts and revenue streams.

Their imaginary school district was described as having 20,000 students, declining enrollment, high healthcare costs, a community with strong values, pride and engagement, a need for a strategic plan, a fund balance within board policy, physical buildings that have remained in good shape, a dip in the district report card and class sizes that are close to exceeding the limit for school board policies.

The group faced different scenarios and used a spreadsheet to project budget items they wanted to keep or eliminate in each situation.

Kenosha Unified Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan introduced the first situation, where healthcare costs were projected in increase by $4 million and the revenue limit authority — which is the maximum amount of money a district can raise through state aid and property tax for the general, non-referendum debt and capital expansion funds, — decreased by $2 million. The needed net total budget reduction was $6 million.

Groups discussed a list of possible action items, which indicated costs and savings to the budget, and made decisions on what to keep or cut with a 20 minute time limit for each scenario. In the first scenario, “hard no’s” for some groups included cutting sports and theater programs and classroom teacher reductions. Some groups had “wild cards,” which allowed them to modify or create new budget items like school consolidation and reducing curriculum.

After discussion, Hamdan introduced a second scenario where healthcare costs were projected to increase by $4 million and the revenue limit authority was projected to decrease by $5 million. The needed net reduction was $9 million.

Groups stated they had an easier time going through the second budget because there was some familiarity with the items after scenario one. However, as Hamdan pointed out, some “no’s” and “maybe’s” for reductions from scenario one became a “yes” the second time through. One example of that was a consensus among all six groups to consolidate schools in the second faux budget.

Some of the wild card suggestions the second time around included using a fee collection agency to collect regular school and student fees from parents and eliminating middle school sports.

In a third and final scenario, the healthcare costs were projected to increase by $4 million, the revenue limit authority was projected to decrease by $5 million and a grant for $3 million is ending and the amount is to be moved into the general fund. The needed net reductions were $12 million. Some of the wild card suggestions for cuts included eliminating fourth and fifth grade orchestra, closing three schools, eliminating non-certified staff and cutting some of the reduction amounts in half.

At the conclusion of the activity, many groups expressed how it was “not fun” and the decisions were not easy to make.

KUSD Supt. Jeffrey Weiss said the decision making budget process is not easy.

“In most schools, 75% of the budget is salary and benefits, and we are right around that, if not a bit higher than that 75%,” Weiss said. “So when we talk about some of those things that aren’t that, we are nibbling on the edges, unfortunately, when you get into numbers like the numbers we were looking at tonight.”