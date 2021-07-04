Kenosha Unified School District expected to receive boost in state aid

While it’s still very tentative, it appears that Kenosha Unified School District will receive a boost in state aid for 2021-22.
However, the final numbers won’t be known for months.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Thursday released an estimate of state aid for the upcoming school year, and KUSD is among the state’s 421 districts that will receive additional funding. Estimated general school aid statewide totals $5 billion, a $109.9 million (2.2%) increase from a year ago.
In total, 276 districts statewide, or 66% of Wisconsin’s school systems, are expected to receive an increase.
According to the estimate, Kenosha Unified will receive $149,919,708, an increase of $3,525,103 (2.41%) from the 2020-21 figure of $146,394,605.
The DPI, which is statutorily required to estimate general school aid for districts, based its estimates on budgeted data from Wisconsin districts, then applied recommendations from the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance, KUSD Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan said in an emailed statement.
Actual state aid for every district will not officially be known until it is certified on Oct. 15. “At that time, (the) DPI will use actual spending data as reported by districts,” Hamdan said.
He cautioned that the final numbers may not be how they now appear.
“While we welcome the projected increase in general aid of $3.5 million for KUSD, this may end up being offset by $787,370 if the exemption for personal property tax and associated aid is also eliminated (from the state budget),” he said.
The state budget, approved by the Legislature late into the night June 30, sets aside about $202 million in state funds to pay for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery.
Assembly members also voted, with bipartisan support, to formally do away with the more than 170-year-old tax.
Even if the funding for KUSD stays at its projected amount, Hamdan said that doesn’t mean the district will have more money at its disposal.
“The Kenosha Unified School District fully supports the increase in general aids that will directly translate into property tax levy reductions for our stakeholders,” he said. “However, due to the revenue limit formula, these funds will not provide any additional revenue growth for the district’s budget. That revenue growth is needed to cover basic inflationary increases for items such as salary, health insurance and utility increases.”
The Department of Public Instruction indicated 33 percent of statewide districts (140) are estimated to receive a decrease in state aid, while five will see no change.
In addition, 68 districts will receive the maximum 15% decrease based on the state’s “hold-harmless aid provision,” which is 18 more than last year. That provision states that a district’s general aid can increase or decrease because of changes in property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, the release states.
The estimate does not include per pupil categorical aid, which will be based on the annual “third Friday in September count.” That aid is based on student counts for the past three years, and will be paid in March 2022 at $742 per pupil, according to state law.