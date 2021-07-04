Kenosha Unified School District expected to receive boost in state aid

He cautioned that the final numbers may not be how they now appear.

“While we welcome the projected increase in general aid of $3.5 million for KUSD, this may end up being offset by $787,370 if the exemption for personal property tax and associated aid is also eliminated (from the state budget),” he said.

The state budget, approved by the Legislature late into the night June 30, sets aside about $202 million in state funds to pay for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery.

Assembly members also voted, with bipartisan support, to formally do away with the more than 170-year-old tax.

Even if the funding for KUSD stays at its projected amount, Hamdan said that doesn’t mean the district will have more money at its disposal.

“The Kenosha Unified School District fully supports the increase in general aids that will directly translate into property tax levy reductions for our stakeholders,” he said. “However, due to the revenue limit formula, these funds will not provide any additional revenue growth for the district’s budget. That revenue growth is needed to cover basic inflationary increases for items such as salary, health insurance and utility increases.”