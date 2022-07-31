Kenosha Unified School District offers a free breakfast and lunch program for 2022-23 year

Kenosha Unified School District has announced it will again offer a free breakfast and lunch program for the 2022-2023 school year.

All students enrolled at a Community Eligibility Provision school may participate in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program free of charge. No application is necessary.

Kenosha Unified School District’s CEP sites include: Bose Elementary, Brass Elementary, Chavez Learning Center, Edward Bain Creative Arts, Edward Bain Dual Language, Forest Park Elementary, Frank Elementary, Grant Elementary, Grewenow Elementary, Harvey Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Somers Elementary, Southport Elementary, Strange Elementary, Stocker Elementary, Vernon Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Bradford High School, Bullen Middle, Hillcrest, Lincoln Middle School, Reuther High School, and Washington Middle School.

Students attending non-CEP schools in the KUSD system will require household applications to be completed and approved in order to receive free or reduced-price meals.

Kenosha Unified School District’s non-CEP schools include: The Brompton School, Dimensions of Learning, Jeffery Elementary, KTEC East & West, Nash Elementary, Pleasant Prairie Elementary, Prairie Lane Elementary, Lance Middle School, Mahone Middle School, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail High School, Lakeview Tech, and Tremper High School.

KUSD officials said application forms are being sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. Applications can also be found online on the kusd.edu website by going to the “departments” tab and then to “food services.”

Interested households must fill out the application and return it to the school, unless notified through the school that students are eligible through direct certification.

Additional copies of the form are available at the office of each school, and applications may be submitted at any time during the year.