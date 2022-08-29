Kenosha Unified School District prepares schools for classes starting this week

Throughout the summer, the Kenosha Unified School District made numerous changes to its staffing and buildings in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district saw a number of district administrative changes starting this fall, including several who shifted positions within KUSD.

Erik Schlick has been named interim principal of Frank Elementary School, after Heather Connolly, the previous principal, was named interim regional elementary coordinator.

Schlick, who has worked in education for 15 years, said he has been working on developing relationships with staff and students for the start of the school year.

“I think short term is building relationships,” Schlick said. “I think in true collaboration you have courage and you have trust, and you have to really build that in a very meaningful and authentic way and not in some mechanical way that’s not real.”

“My first my goal is just understanding the systems and getting to know the people and students because that is a large part of what we do,” Schlick said. “If you’ve been a place for three years (and) truly don’t understand the staff and how certain things may impact them and the students, it’s going to make it harder for you.”

Other staff changes

Alexis Morris, was hired as an assistant principal at EBSOLA Creative Arts and Dual Language, the only school leader hired from outside the district. All other principal and assistant principal positions were filled by existing KUSD staff who moved and/or were promoted.

They include: Gine Greil, principal at Brompton School; Barbara Villont, principal at Dimensions of Learning; Ralonda Price, principal at Vernon Elementary, Mark Dzioba, assistant principal at Bullen Middle School; Trent Barnhart and Anna Bosco, principal and assistant principal, respectively, at Harborside Academy; Barbara Sanchez, principal at EBSOLA Creative Arts and Dual Language; Duane Sturino, principal at Jefferson Elementary; Elizabeth Nielsen, assistant principal at KTEC East; Joseph Kosman, assistant principal at KTEC West; Ed Kupka, principal at McKinley Elementary; and Karen DuChene, assistant principal at Indian Trail High School and Academy.

The interim assistant principals at Lincoln Middle School and Bradford High School have yet to be announced.

District projects

The district was busy with projects throughout the summer including window projects at eight different schools.

A projected were funded in part by ESSER II funds, which were designed to improve ventilation in schools.

The total amount of money allotted for Federal ESSER II grant funded projects was $15 million.

Those projects included upgrades to existing older window systems, which included panels with new window systems that are all glass and include a more operable window area; HVAC controls at six schools; air conditioning projects at Harvey and Roosevelt elementary schools; and Reuther High School projects including HVAC controls, boiler plant relocation to the basement and new emergency power installation.

The total cost of the windows projects (excluding Washington Middle School) was $2,679,956.

The total cost of HVAC control upgrades at six schools was $3,974,710. The cost of new air conditioning at Harvey and Roosevelt elementary schools was $2,661,012, at approximately $1.33 million per school.

The HVAC controls, boiler plant relocation to the basement and new emergency power installation at Reuther cost $2,549,160.

The remained of the ESSER II funds will go toward window updates to the 1920s side of Washington Middle School.

“Basically what what we wanted to do with that $15 million was to try to impact as many buildings as we could and do projects that would have a measurable or obvious improvement in air flow and fresh air in those buildings,” said Patrick Finnemore, the director of facilities for KUSD.

Additional projects are scheduled to include an updated security card access system and Americas with Disabilities Act-accessible playground equipment and rubber surfaces at Pleasant Prairie, Grewenow, Bose, Wilson, McKinley and EBSOLA schools.

Annually, the district also spent $30,000 on security hardware, including new cameras, replacement cameras and other hardware that supports the camera system, such as the controllers that the cameras feed to for management of videos and storage.

As of now, Pleasant Prairie and Grewenow elementary schools are the only sites with completed ADA playground and rubber surface updates. Bose, Wilson, McKinley and EBSOLA are still waiting on equipment to install. The playground update costs total $275,000.

Mahone Middle School also received a new outdoor learning space.