Kenosha Unified School District selects new superintendent

The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education has selected Jeffrey Weiss as its new superintendent after holding community forum feedback sessions and a second round of interviews with candidates.

Contract negotiations have concluded and a formal appointment will take place at the regular School Board meeting on Sept. 27, with a contract effective Oct. 1, the district announced in a media release Thursday.

Terms of the agreement will not be public record until formal action has been taken.

Weiss has served as an educator and educational leader since 1994. His leadership experience includes serving as an assistant superintendent in the Racine Unified School District, superintendent in the Richmond School District, and most recently, superintendent of the South Milwaukee School District.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are grateful to our community for their invaluable input that helped guide our decision-making in this extremely important hiring decision," said School Board President Yolanda Adams.

“We are working to finalize next steps so we may warmly welcome our new superintendent to KUSD in the near future. I’d also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth for her dedication, support, understanding and patience as we worked through this process - she has been nothing short of amazing.”

KUSD is the third largest school district in the state. The district includes the City of Kenosha, Village of Pleasant Prairie and Town and Village of Somers.