 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha Unified School District selects new superintendent

The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education has selected Jeffrey Weiss as its new superintendent after holding community forum feedback sessions and a second round of interviews with candidates.

Contract negotiations have concluded and a formal appointment will take place at the regular School Board meeting on  Sept. 27, with a contract effective Oct. 1, the district announced in a media release Thursday.

Kenosha community and stakeholders introduced to KUSD superintendent candidates Tuesday

Jeffrey Weiss, a superintendent candidate for KUSD, talks to stakeholders and community members at a forum held Tuesday night.

Terms of the agreement will not be public record until formal action has been taken.

Weiss has served as an educator and educational leader since 1994. His leadership experience includes serving as an assistant superintendent in the Racine Unified School District, superintendent in the Richmond School District, and most recently, superintendent of the South Milwaukee School District.

People are also reading…

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are grateful to our community for their invaluable input that helped guide our decision-making in this extremely important hiring decision," said School Board President Yolanda Adams.

“We are working to finalize next steps so we may warmly welcome our new superintendent to KUSD in the near future. I’d also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth for her dedication, support, understanding and patience as we worked through this process - she has been nothing short of amazing.”

KUSD is the third largest school district in the state. The district includes the City of Kenosha, Village of Pleasant Prairie and Town and Village of Somers.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth’s complicated legacy in Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert